Melania’s final farewell message is peak Melania

Melania Trump gave her final address as First Lady of the United States in a short, emotionless video posted to her Twitter page yesterday.

Mrs. Trump kicked off the icy farewell speech with a lie.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States,” she said. This was followed by six minutes of empty platitudes and self-aggrandizement.

Without any hint of irony, she also lectured people on appealing to their better angels by being kind to others and choosing love over hatred.

“Do not lose sight of your integrity and values,” Melania said in a robotic monotone. “Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives.”

She concluded the message with another lie.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady,” she said. “To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever.”

Evidently, however, Melania’s call for others to “show consideration” to their fellow citizens doesn’t apply to her.

Last week, it was reported that she hadn’t reached out to incoming first lady Jill Biden, nor did she have any plans to.

For the last 100 years, during administration changes, the outgoing FLORUS has invited the incoming FLOTUS to the White House for tea and a tour of the family quarters.

“We have not heard from the First Lady’s office,” Michael LaRosa, spokesman for Dr. Biden, confirmed last week.

And now, the responses to Melania’s farewell speech…

