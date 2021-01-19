Melania’s final farewell message is peak Melania

Melania Trump gave her final address as First Lady of the United States in a short, emotionless video posted to her Twitter page yesterday.

Mrs. Trump kicked off the icy farewell speech with a lie.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States,” she said. This was followed by six minutes of empty platitudes and self-aggrandizement.

Without any hint of irony, she also lectured people on appealing to their better angels by being kind to others and choosing love over hatred.

“Do not lose sight of your integrity and values,” Melania said in a robotic monotone. “Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives.”

She concluded the message with another lie.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady,” she said. “To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever.”

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

Evidently, however, Melania’s call for others to “show consideration” to their fellow citizens doesn’t apply to her.

Last week, it was reported that she hadn’t reached out to incoming first lady Jill Biden, nor did she have any plans to.

For the last 100 years, during administration changes, the outgoing FLORUS has invited the incoming FLOTUS to the White House for tea and a tour of the family quarters.

“We have not heard from the First Lady’s office,” Michael LaRosa, spokesman for Dr. Biden, confirmed last week.

And now, the responses to Melania’s farewell speech…

I’m so beyond thrilled your reign as first lady is toast. Good riddance and don’t let the door hit you on the way out. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 18, 2021

This is how your name will always be remembered. Your family must be so proud. pic.twitter.com/KP28hxDuy8 — G (@giancarloqui1) January 18, 2021

1 day, 20 hours, 4 minutes,

36 seconds until Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00:00 noon (Washington DC, District of Columbia time) pic.twitter.com/lsAYUDYlrd — Laura Apollo (@lauraapollo) January 18, 2021

Peace out, birther Einstein. May you swim in the shame of apathy for the remainder of your aging. — Rob Anderson 🇺🇸 (@RobAnderson2018) January 18, 2021

A beautiful tradition–the current First Lady invites the incoming First Lady to the White House for a visit. Party plays no role. Melania broke that tradition by not inviting the incoming First Lady to the White House. “BE BEST” pic.twitter.com/oI6NgxjZfk — Northern Lights (@dajeaner) January 18, 2021

After the Obamas were so gracious to you when your husband was elected, the fact you are not reciprocating and following tradition to show the world our peaceful transfer is your horrific legacy — Rhonda (@RhondaCM) January 18, 2021

Thanks, Melania. We did choose love. Bye. — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 19, 2021

Farewell and good riddance to Melania Trump, who has been the most useless First Lady in American history. She never had any real interest in the job. Her passion was fashion and looking the part. She brought nothing to the table and #BeBest was a joke. She will not be missed. pic.twitter.com/UHTOygfaKu — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 18, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.