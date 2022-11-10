The midterms are finally over. Is that good news for Brittney Griner?

If anyone could use a little bit of good news, it’s Brittney Griner.

With the 2022 midterm elections mostly over–Congressional control still hinges on a few uncalled races and a Georgia runoff–President Joe Biden has recommitted to getting the WNBA star out of Russian prison and back home where she belongs.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday at the White House, Biden said he is “determined” to put an end to her long ordeal. Griner has now endured a heartbreaking nine months of imprisonment, and still just a fraction of her nine year sentence.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary, followed up on Twitter, writing, “Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long.”

“The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia – including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan,” Jean-Pierre added in a subsequent tweet.

We can’t emphasize enough how much we hope there’s immediate action to go along with these words.

A renewed effort to release the out, star athlete is long overdue. Griner is in the process of being transferred to a Russian penal colony after her appeal was denied on October 25.

Even Griner’s lawyers don’t know where she currently is, or where exactly she’s headed. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” they said.

What is known, however, is that Russian penal colony conditions are much harsher than the Moscow jail she’s been in since her February detention.

“Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being. As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her,” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said in a statement.

You can send a note to Brittney through weareBG.org.

Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, also asked supporters to write letters during a speech last week at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

“I know today deep down in my soul that BG is a strong human being, but she’s 100% not okay,” she said.

“I’ve spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and to be honest, just total disbelief,” she also shared. “I can’t believe that I’m standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary.”

Griner was arrested upon arrival at a Moscow-area airport on February 17 after forgetting to take CBD vape cartridges out of her luggage. She pleaded guilty to the absurd drug smuggling charges in July.

The Richardson Center, a private organization run by former New Mexico Governor and Clinton Administration diplomat Bill Richardson, is also working outside of official government channels to help end Griner’s nightmare.

“We are thankful for everyone’s support, and hope that as we near nine months of detention, that BG and all wrongfully detained Americans will be shown mercy and returned home to their families for the holidays,” Griner’s agent said.

Fans have continued to show support on social media:

