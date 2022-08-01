Donald Trump throws Brittney Griner under the bus

Donald Trump has zero sympathy for Brittney Griner. The basketball star, currently imprisoned in Russia after authorities arrested her with hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage, faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Trump was interviewed for The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show from his Bedminster golf club. The venue hosted a tournament for the Saudia Arabia-backed LIV golfing organization over the weekend.

The podcast hosts asked him about talk of a proposed prisoner swap. There is speculation WBNA star Griner and another detained US citizen, Paul Whelan, might be exchanged for a Russian prisoner in the US: arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Trump slammed the idea, blasting Grinner as “spoiled” and saying she turned up in Russia “loaded up with drugs.”

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs,” Trump said. “They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess.

“We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it.

“I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

Brittney Griner: Arrest and detainment

Russian officials detained Griner, who played basketball in the country for part of the year, when she arrived at a Moscow airport in February.

At a court appearance last month, Griner pleaded guilty to the charges of having drugs.

Griner says she did not mean to leave the cartridges in her bag and “unintentionally” took them to Russia.

She potentially faces up to ten years in prison.

A statement from her lawyers at the time of her court appearance said, “Considering the nature of her case, the insignificant amount of the substance and BG’s personality and history of positive contributions to global and Russian sport, the defense hopes that the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and there will be no severe sentence.”

