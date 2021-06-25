Mike Pence tries distancing himself from Donald Trump and the entire internet is like “Bitch please!”

Ivanka Trump has reportedly been “distancing” herself from her father, and now Mike Pence appears to be doing the same. Unfortunately for both of them, the stench of Donald Trump is penetrating and lasts forever.

Pence made an appearance at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library yesterday, where he tried revising history when he spoke about that “tragic day” in January when his former boss sicced an angry mob on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results.

In his speech, Pence tried rebranding himself as some sort of crusader for American democracy for simply doing his job that day by certifying the election results.

He made no mention of the fact that, for four years, he turned a blind eye to Donald Trump’s lawlessness, abuses of power, and complete disregard for the U.S. Constitution.

Nor did he talk about how he himself didn’t concede the election and call then-Vice President elect Kamala Harris to congratulate her until just one week before Biden’s inauguration, after it was absolutely clear the attempted coup had failed.

“Now, there are those in our party who believe that, in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence told the crowd yesterday. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

He continued, “And the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Of course, this is all Civics 101. What Pence said wasn’t new, brave, or even remotely revolutionary. It’s something the vast majority of Americans already knew prior to January 6.

The ex-VP went on to say he will “always be proud that we did our part, on that tragic day, to reconvene the Congress and fulfill our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

Many are interpreting the speech as an attempt by Pence to position himself for a 2024 presidential run. Too bad absolutely no one seems to be buying the bullsh*t he’s selling.

Here’s what folx are saying about it…

Doesn’t explain constant assault on the constitution where you stood by silently. You stood up for the constitution ONCE — susan (@susan65333141) June 25, 2021

Mike Pence’s political career has been over since January 6th. — alyssamariiee (@alyssadehen) June 23, 2021

Mike Pence still hasn’t figured out that his middle ground is a political sink hole. He’ll never win over the MAGA voters, and yet he’ll never be able to wash off the Trump stench. Pence will never president. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) June 25, 2021

Umm, you’re about five years too late on that buster. Probably best to hang it up on any aspersions of the Oval and go home to mother. Find a hobby. — Anita Copley (@copley_anita) June 25, 2021

Someone should tell Mike Pence that trump nearly dying from COVID is the closest he will ever be to becoming president. — Covie (@covie_93) June 25, 2021

Sadly it’s the party of the insurrection. — DR. KRUPALI 🇺🇸 (@krupali) June 25, 2021

Sorry to be especially cynical but Mike Pence realized that there's no way Trump will ever be interested in burying the hatchet with him. So, what we have here is the forced pivot to claim whatever moral ground Pence can cobble together to salvage his future in GOP politics. https://t.co/cnPmFqO5Mj — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) June 25, 2021

The party that is responsible for an armed insurrection cannot be the party of the Constitution. — We Need A Better Future (@HopefulCraze) June 25, 2021

I give Mike Pence a modicum of respect for what he did on January 6th. And just to be clear, a modicum is the smallest unit on earth. Unless you believe what Stormy Daniels said about Trump. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 25, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.