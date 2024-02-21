MLB players are outraged about their new see-through pants

So not only are the Fanatics MLB jerseys a disaster, the pants are literally see through? WTF is going on? pic.twitter.com/RosoWBwhsJ — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) February 21, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers can afford to pay baseball great Shohei Ohtani $700 million.

But apparently, they can’t find him a decent pair of pants.

The biggest story at the start of MLB Spring Training isn’t about the players; but rather, what they’re wearing. Nike, the league’s official uniform supplier, decided to change the jersey model this year.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

The differences are…not aesthetically pleasing. Enlarged, stitched player names are out, and small letters are in.

One of MLB’s biggest problems is the league’s lack of star power. So Nike decided to make the players even more anonymous, and MLB went along with the design.

Now, the league is facing a torrent of backlash.

The new offerings just don’t look good. Authentic jerseys retail for hundreds of dollars.

But these ones look like they were found in the bargain bin, or taken out of a video game.

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

Nike isn’t the only culprit. The company Fanatics manufactured the unpopular look.

In addition to small lettering, the uniforms don’t appear to be made from strong material. The pants are see-through.

Maybe the execs at Fanatics were confused, and thought they were creating baseball pants for a gay Halloween party, or something.

As Ohtani demonstrates, the pants reveal nearly everything.

The pants are see-through??! What are we doing https://t.co/YmKagOcrDi — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) February 21, 2024

The see-through pants will certainly make games more… interesting. Bold move. — Butch – – from Boston (@617Butch) February 21, 2024

That’s not to say we’re complaining. We’d love to get an enhanced view of our favorite players’ assets.

It was memorable when former Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy popped out his derrière to bump the ball and take first base. But the moment would’ve been even better if we could really see his gluteus maximus at work.

Perhaps for that reason, players aren’t thrilled with the thin material. Angels reliever Carlos Estévez was one of many players who told The Athletic he can’t stand the new threads.

“When I wear my pants, I feel like I’m wearing someone else’s pants,” he said.

Teammate Tyler Ward said he could see the pants ripping if Estévez started flexing (tell us the bad part, again)?

Ward has plenty of complaints himself.

“It looks like a replica,” he said. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey.”

The Angels outfielder is far from the only player to complain about the jerseys’ discounted feel. The grievances were flowing at Cardinals camp.

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

Even Nike athletes are voicing their displeasure. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (great ballplayer name) is unhappy with how the franchise’s iconic logo is depicted.

“With some of those things, it’s like this makes a Cubs uniform a Cubs uniform. It doesn’t need to change,” he said. “I think that they will probably have to end up figuring out a way to kind of go back to what it used to be.”

Lost in all the hubbub of how awful the new Fanatics jerseys are, it appears the Cubs have finally removed the Registered Trademark ‘R’ from their logo. @sportslogosnet pic.twitter.com/sSUWoYrY0f — Hippo Vaughn (@HippoVaughn) February 21, 2024

Perhaps that’s already happening. The Fanatics’ customer service team is already making amends with displeased players and customers.

Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Chavis, who posted an unflattering Instagram story, elicited the crisis team response.

lmao Fanatics' new jerseys are so trash that their customer service team is responding "oops, that looks wrong, please contact us so we can replace your screwed-up jersey order" not realizing they're replying to… a photo of an actual MLB player's actual MLB uniform pic.twitter.com/LXQSRLXdHK — ?att (@matttomic) February 21, 2024

It’s insane how cheap the MLB pants are now. Fanatics what are we doing, we can see his jersey tucked in through his pants ? pic.twitter.com/GwwGfYbZY5 — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) February 21, 2024

With regular season games nearly six weeks away, Nike and Fanatics have plenty of time to correct their error. But before they do that, maybe Derek Jeter ought to wear a pair for good luck.

The Yankees great made our imaginations run wild when he admitted to slipping on a teammate’s gold thong to break out of a slump.

With these new see-through pants, onlookers would able to see how much heat their favorite players are truly packing.

That’s a home run for us, but a swing and miss for the players themselves.

Yes, actually. Which is weird. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 21, 2024