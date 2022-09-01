Model Christian Hogue’s thirsty new spread somehow serves all-in-one jock, goth, punk fantasy

Giving college-quarterback-who-just-discovered-the-Misfits vibes, model Christian Hogue’s Numéro Netherlands cover appears to have something for everyone.

The 30-year-old social media star took to Instagram to share the broody new shot, along with the accompanying photo spread, which also incorporates leatherwear and harnesses. Why limit yourself?

Flip through to see the adventure in identity expression:

The Dutch iteration of the fashion magazine is no stranger to pulling together a look, as evidenced by some of their other recent uploads:

But back to Hogue… here’s a look at how he’s built up those 1.2 million followers:

