Models show off their assets in the latest Pride underwear

Pride Month means we’re now spoiled for choice when it comes to rainbow-emblazoned socks, sneakers, T-shirts, caps and other goodies. Thankfully, underwear brands have also not missed the opportunity to get in on the act. Here are just a handful of options from some of our favorite brands.

2(X)IST

2(X)IST has been a firm LGBTQ favorite for over three decades, since launching its innovative contour pouch back in 1992. Its 2022 Pride collection includes swimming trunks, trunks and underwear briefs – plus micro briefs for those who really want to show off every little bulge.

A portion of all sales, not just during Pride season but all year round, goes to the Ali Forney Center in New York, supporting homeless LGBTQ youth.

Nasty Pig

Nasty Pig quickly became a gay staple since its launch in New York back in 1994. Guys just love their jockstraps, fetish gear and underwear. Its marked Pride season with its Pride Out Loud 2022 collection, which includes its first-ever Pride jockstrap, emblazoned with its trademark snout logo in rainbow colors. Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center in New York.

Bruto

Bruto, and sister brand Estevez, were both founded by Miguel Estevez. They’re both proudly “100% Colombian”, with all designs being created and produced in the country. Estevez says he started it, “as a dream when I was an illustration teacher at a fashion school here in Colombia.”

Bruto specializes in underwear, swimwear, and fetishwear. Its 2022 Pride collection includes colorful briefs, alongside tank tops, swimwear, and a unicorn bodysuit.

JJ Malibu

JJ Malibu was launched in 2016 in Toronto by designer Jed Jin. Its aim? To become, “the top LGBTQ+ underwear and lifestyle brand in the world.” Six years down the line, it’s picked up a big following, with over half a million followers on its Instagram and sales in over 140 countries. This ‘Breaking Hearts’ bodysuit, with a buttock-dividing thong bottom, is part of its Pride collection. Featuring a stars and stripes flag in rainbow colors, its website says, “Let em know that you’re an asset to your country. Emphasis on ass.”

Diesel

Diesel’s 2022 AllTogether Pride capsule collection stands out for the fact that it pointedly features no rainbows whatsoever. Instead, it’s produced a gender-neutral collection of garments in collaboration with the Tom of Finland Foundation and a handful of queer creators. The includes trousers, sweatshirts, shirts and bags. These ‘shorts pants’ typify how the Tom of Finland imagery has been utilized, while there’s also a jockstrap with just the Diesel and Tom of Finland logos.