‘Sense8’ stud Miguel Ángel Silvestre soaks up the sun in his underwear & instantly gives us heatstroke

Gorgeous hunk Miguel Ángel Silvestre has been a huge star in his native Spain since appearing on TV shows like Motivos Personales, Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, and Velvet.

He rose to international fame with a lead role in The Wachowskis’ 2015 Netflix science fiction drama Sense8. Silvestre played Lito Rodgriguez, a closeted action star living in Mexico City with his boyfriend Hernando (Alfonso Herrera).

The couple gifted viewers with a plethora of sexy scenes:

18- Hernando and Lito (Sense8)

484 votes (3%)pic.twitter.com/cAN4coCcIB — annie (@blanchsdelrey) April 3, 2021

After the fan-favorite series was canceled too soon in 2018, Silvestre continued working with Netflix on their hit crime shows Narcos and Money Heist. With his tall, dark, and handsome good looks and the body of an Adonis, what gay wouldn’t want to Netflix and chill with him?

Well, in his latest thirst trap the hunky 41-year-old got the internet salivating even more as he shared a snap sleeping in his underwear while lying in the sun in Ibiza on Wednesday. Happy first day of summer!

Looking completely at peace (and also totally in need of a companion), Silvestre flaunted his muscular torso and thicc thighs as he sprawled out on the deck of yacht in his tighty-whities.

“Spanish nap,” he captioned the shot.

While he may have been in slumber, the image had Gay Instagram™ wide awake.

“That ain’t Sense8, that’s Sense9+,” wrote one cheeky follower.

“*faints,” added another.

“Embalaje!!” commented a third in Spanish, which translates to package in English.

Silvestre did eventually rise (to his feet!), and the afternoon got even better.

While we usually wouldn’t condone the use of underwear as swimwear, in Silvestre’s case it definitely slaps.

If this isn’t a Calvin Klein ad waiting to happen we don’t know what is!

Miguel Angel Silvestre…until the water evaporates pic.twitter.com/GuXJBycKjG — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) June 16, 2023

Although he’s not part of the LGBTQ+ community, the actor previously reflected on how lucky he was to play the gay character of Lito on Sense8.

“I should say that I honour the character and I feel proud of him, and I will do whatever it takes to play it. So, it is flattering if people think that I am gay, because I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be shady when I’m playing it,” he said in a 2018 interview.

“I felt comfortable when I was playing Lito. I felt comfortable with his emotions, with his desires.” So do we, Miguel!

Get more familiar with Silvestre’s amazing body of work by checking out more of his sizzling snaps below: