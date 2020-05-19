His mom asked what a “bussy” was, what happened next was kinda awkward

When his mom asked what a “bussy” was, professional cake maker Jon Manganello couldn’t bring himself to tell her the truth. So he made up a convincingly enough lie. But he wasn’t expecting what happened next.

“I told my mom ‘bussy’ meant boy,” Manganello recently tweeted. “She just sent photos of me and my brothers from our trip to Paris.”

I told my mom “bussy” meant boy. She just sent photos of me and my brothers from our trip to Paris. pic.twitter.com/j2rxibyASL — jon manganello (@jonnymangs) May 13, 2020

Awkward!

And now, the responses…

this cured my depression — im so into social distancing right now (@kenny_benj) May 15, 2020

Okay but 3 Bussy’s in Paris is a BOP! pic.twitter.com/9cTP2uR1Xq — shiny artificial legs (@EvBenjamin) May 13, 2020

3 Bussy’s in Paris is the name of my new single — Blake Patrick (@Navel_Gayz) May 13, 2020

your mom has just signed a book deal for the Bussy trilogy — quara lee bread (@stumblrontumblr) May 13, 2020

These could be the titles of the first three books in a series — , Big Poppa Stan (@salmattos) May 13, 2020

Ok but why did she encounter the word bussy in the first place — TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) May 14, 2020

1 little busy at the Eiffel Tower is ABSOLUTELY a porn — Benji (@FabHumanTorch) May 13, 2020

her gay fans approve — Hitmonvers ✨ (@MilkmanNick) May 13, 2020

One person begged Manganello not to tell his mom the truth.

Your mom is so sweet & innocent, and you can never tell her the truth. — I.M. Noone ️‍‍⚕️ (@ianmnoone) May 13, 2020

But Manganello simply couldn’t have his mom casually using the word “bussy” whenever she was talking about her three grown sons. So he told her what it really means:

I had to say something pic.twitter.com/wVyHwhUGWq — jon manganello (@jonnymangs) May 13, 2020

Turns out the joke was on him! Manganello’s mom already knew and was just pretending she didn’t to see how he’d respond:

I’m on the damn floor pic.twitter.com/yvREm5nMWM — jon manganello (@jonnymangs) May 14, 2020

Well played, Mom.

