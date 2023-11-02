Muscle daddy Claybourne Elder brings the gay heat to ‘The Gilded Age’ & now we’ve caught fire

Claybourne Elder has gone from Broadway hunk to TV hunk.

While the 41-year-old has been thrilling theater fans for years with his acting and singing chops, Elder is getting extra attention from home audiences ever since he started flaunting his pearly whites and buff physique on HBO’s The Gilded Age.

On the series, the out actor portrays John Adams, the closeted great-grandson of the second president of the United States, who is the secret lover of aristocrat Oscar von Rhijn (played by the equally handsome Blake Ritson).

During season one, the duo brought the clandestine gay heat to 1880s New York society and it was glorious.

I watch The Gilded Age for the plot*



*the plot….. pic.twitter.com/G7b8BHNRIH — JellyBean (@textualegg) February 22, 2022

Elder’s stage presence has been getting rave reviews ever since making his Broadway debut in Bonnie and Clyde in 2011.

The following year, he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play for One Arm. In 2015, Elder was nominated for Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for Allegro.

Six years ago, he played Soldier/Alex in Sunday in the Park with George and was understudy for the one and only Jake Gyllenhaal, who played George.

Most recently, he starred alongside theater icon Patti LuPone in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and launched his touring concert, I Want to Be Evil, which depicts Elder’s journey from growing up Mormon to coming out and moving to New York City.

Throughout it all, Elder proves that his voice may be the only thing bigger than his bulging biceps.

? ‘Cause I’m still waitin’ and lovin’ you, imagine that, ain’t that a laugh ?



Claybourne Elder performs “Imagine That” during One Voice: The Songs We Share. Returns Fri (check local listings). #PBSForTheArts pic.twitter.com/r1PAuqXxlU — PBS (@PBS) October 25, 2021

In his personal life, Elder has been married to playwright/theater director Eric Rosen since 2012. The couple are also parents to their adorable six-year-old son, Claybourne “Bo” Philip Rosen-Elder.

“I had always hoped I would get to be a dad but because I’m gay I thought that might never be possible,” Elder told Broadway World in 2020.

“It’s almost strange to think that 10 years ago I wouldn’t even have a legal marriage. There are so many ways to make a family, but as a gay man there are some unique challenges that are difficult and often times expensive.”

While balancing his busy acting career with being a doting dad, Elder also makes time to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and recently joined the Indigo Girls on stage at the Equality Utah 2023 Allies Gala.

We stan a talented queer dad who is gorgeous inside and out!

Elder can currently be seen on season two of The Gilded Age, with new episodes premiering Sundays on HBO. Check out more shots from his amazing Instagram page below: