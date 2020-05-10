When the newspaper called two male Olympians hugging “unmanly,” the internet went bananas

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

During the 2016 Olympics, divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears shared a sweet embrace after scoring the gold medal for Team Great Britain with their flawless 3-meter synchronized dive. It was a major moment for the two athletes, who hugged it out afterwards in their speedos.

NBD, right? …Wrong!

The UK’s Daily Mail called the celebratory hug “unmanly.” This ignited a social media firestorm, with people from all over the globe chastising the newspaper for being homophobic and trying to suggest two guys, regardless of their sexuality, embracing was somehow wrong or inappropriate.

I know we're all outraged at the daily fail calling hugging unmanly…. But that aside…. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WBwW4yI2Hp — David James (@DJNSussex) August 11, 2016

All genders, all sexualities, all ages, Olympic medalists – everyone should be able to hug without shame! pic.twitter.com/Ew6j4kUm8N — Robbie Lawlor (@Robbie_Lawlor) August 11, 2016