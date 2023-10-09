Omar Apollo on how coming out inspired his new EP: “It was such an emotional part of my life”

A lot of the songs I write are emotions that I dealt with or am dealing with at that time. I think it was something that I wanted to go back to, travel back in time to. A lot has changed since then.



That song was about me being in a car, driving during the winter and getting off the highway … and I was just sliding. It was such an emotional part of my life, and it also surfaced physically.



So it was strange to see what I was dealing with and I feel how it was manifesting in my life physically. Everything kind of felt like this crash, you know?

Omar Apollo speaking to Associated Press about how coming out to his family inspired the song “Ice Slippin'” on his new EP Live For Me, out now.