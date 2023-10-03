Omar Apollo lets it ALL hang out on the back cover of his new album & everyone is gagged

Omar Apollo knows how to sell a f*cking vinyl!

In anticipation of his upcoming EP Live for Me, which drops on October 6, the queer alt-pop singer unveiled three new vinyl variants. The cover features a stunning portrait of Omar from acclaimed queer painter Doron Langberg, but the back cover is pretty huge, too. No pun intended.

As Apollo revealed on his Instagram, the rear of the album features an uncensored painted portrait of his, well, front. The “Ice Slippin'” singer has never been afraid to show some skin, but this takes it to another level.

Fittingly, the internet went crazy.

“Please make the packaging edible,” one fan wrote on TikTok, while another begged, “We need the original reference photo.”

The reactions were equally unhinged on Instagram, where one commenter said, “HE REALLY SAID COCKTOBER.” For his part, Langberg added that, “It was a fun day at the studio 🙃.”

The variants, which are now on sale in Apollo’s online store, were seemingly an instant hit. As of this writing, both the blue and autographed brown vinyls have already sold out and the team reportedly sold more than 1400 copies within minutes.

we sold 1400 in 7 minutes so far omg ? — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time Omar has given the gays everything they want.

Back in February, he teased a line of condoms coming to his merch store labelled, “We cum at the same time” in reference to his track “Ivory.”

And this past August, a series of life sized ice sculptures popped up in New York, Los Angeles, and London in promotion of his new single “Ice Slippin.'” To say they inspired catastrophic levels of horniness from fans would be an understatement.

But even though Apollo leans into some gay thirst to promote his releases, the 26-year-old Mexican-American singer makes music from a place of depth and introspection.

The project’s lead emotional single “Ice Slippin'” documents his state of mind after “almost getting in a car accident in an icy a** road after I came out to my parents.” And the forthcoming title track, which Apollo previewed on TikTok, is a soulful declaration of companionship to an emotionally perturbed lover.

It turns out this heartthrob is also a soft boy. “What am I singing about? Most of the time love, for sure,” he told British GQ earlier this year. “Betrayal, heartbreak, lust. Happiness, anxiety, depression –– all of it.”

Sounds like some tears are about to fall on that penis portrait… if the gays can behave themselves long enough to get the plastic wrapping off.

While we wait for our vinyl copy to arrive, here are some of the funniest (and thirstiest) tweets.

kinda wanna get into omar apollo more cause of that back cover with his cock but also because songs about gay relationships and gay love struggles just hit closer to my heart — ?SZA?SZN? (@dawolafsson) October 3, 2023

plan on getting omar apollo’s vinyl for no particular reason pic.twitter.com/8qDXyU30RA — Mikial Trinidad (@MikialTrinidad) October 1, 2023

May or may not have gotten the Omar Apollo vinyl ? — That menace, Nico? (@nicothemenace) September 30, 2023

need that omar apollo vinyl. yes that one. — ? (@dclxvimal) September 30, 2023

i have until december to find a way to stick it up my ass without getting a paper cut — Lucy Yale ? (@thelucyyale) September 30, 2023

https://twitter.com/bussyboiss/status/1707859017316376740

Bought my Omar Apollo vinyl and never in my life have I been scared to receive a vinyl GAWD HELP — Cup (@ohnocarlos) September 29, 2023

Ancient legend says the new Omar Apollo vinyl comes with a scratch n sniff sticker — ? (@Luniibo) September 29, 2023

can you kiss my vinyl before you send it out — jaz (@aftermathtyler) September 29, 2023

we will be buying the omar apollo cock vinyl yep yep pic.twitter.com/NodhdzYmEv — ben (but spooky) (@benssrich) September 28, 2023

why the fuck omar apollo trynna sell cock pics at 10 am pic.twitter.com/Rxw0PvgDdY — alex (@adlrex) September 28, 2023