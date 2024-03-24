tiktalk

Omar Apollo’s slow grind, Kylie Minogue’s table dance & Johnny Sibilly’s generosity

Learn 25 fascinating facts about Madonna’s Celebration Tour, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Pattie Gonia missed.

@pattiegonia dang so close. #outdoors #lgbtq #gay #queer #drag #dragqueen #hiking ♬ Confidence (sped up version) – Ocean Alley

Ian Paget got his groove on.

@ianpaget_

Oh hi ? Been a minute ? @BRANDT dc: @lyxd__ #jungle #backon74

? Back on 74 – Stan 🙂

Jonathan Intriago discussed the downsides of being in a throuple.

@brokegirltherapy

@jonintriago from #coupletothrouple is on da pod this week! @Peacock #dating #realitytv

? Up (Instrumental) – Cardi B

Robert Irwin walked the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

@robertirwin

Never imagined I’d be walking the runway, but here we are! Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!! #paypalmelbournefashionfestival #ticketmasteraustralia

? Midnight City – M83

Kylie Minogue got on the table.

@thefitnessmarshall

We had no idea this was happening ? @Kylie Minogue #kylieminogue #lasvegas

? original sound – The Fitness Marshall

Rosie O’Donnell accepted the Icon Award at the 12th annual Queerties.

@queerty

“My 11 year old is teaching me how to be a more fully alive queer person, how to be the PFLAG mother that I’d wished I had, how to be the person that will stand up forever and fight for their non-binary, autistic child trying to fit in, in a world that wasn’t made for them.”” Rosie, winner of the Icon Award at the 12th annual Queerties, now streaming on wowpresentsplus.

? original sound – Queerty*

Omar Apollo fed the fans.

@omarapollosupremacy

spite release date soon & more tour dates coming im calling it ?? . . . . vc: @ROSE #omarapollosupremacy #omarapollo #omarapollotour #fyp? #omarapolloconcert #lgbt #concert @Omar Apollo

? original sound – Omar Apollo Supremacy

Johnny Sibilly spread the love.

@rickycornish This is journalism! 🙈 #johnnysibilly #gay #lgbt #pride #queer #ejafoscars #celebrityinterview #redcarpet ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish

Texas Bear Round Up kicked off in Dallas.

@texasbearroundup We call that a serial woofer 😉🐻 #gay #tbru #tbru28 #gaybear #bear #gaycub #cub #TexasBearRoundUp #DallasBears #DallasEvents #fyp ♬ original sound – Minimum Wage Memes

Matt Rogers recalled coming out to his best friend.

@breatheifyouagreepod Replying to @LUVRBOY228 Everyone deserves a friend like this 🌈☺️ NEW Episode of ‘Breathe If You Agree’ is out now! #podcast #fyp #podcastclips #lgbtqia #comingout #queertiktok #pod #newepisode #queerpodcast #foryou #mattrogers ♬ original sound – Breathe if You Agree

And Roberto Portales hit the steam room.

@rjportales Always & Forever. Back at our wedding spot #cabo #husband #love #spa #travel ♬ I Like Me Better – Lauv

