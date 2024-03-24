Omar Apollo’s slow grind, Kylie Minogue’s table dance & Johnny Sibilly’s generosity

Learn 25 fascinating facts about Madonna’s Celebration Tour, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Pattie Gonia missed.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Ian Paget got his groove on.

Jonathan Intriago discussed the downsides of being in a throuple.

Robert Irwin walked the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Kylie Minogue got on the table.

Rosie O’Donnell accepted the Icon Award at the 12th annual Queerties.

@queerty “My 11 year old is teaching me how to be a more fully alive queer person, how to be the PFLAG mother that I’d wished I had, how to be the person that will stand up forever and fight for their non-binary, autistic child trying to fit in, in a world that wasn’t made for them.”” Rosie, winner of the Icon Award at the 12th annual Queerties, now streaming on wowpresentsplus. ? original sound – Queerty*

Omar Apollo fed the fans.

Johnny Sibilly spread the love.

Texas Bear Round Up kicked off in Dallas.

Matt Rogers recalled coming out to his best friend.

And Roberto Portales hit the steam room.