Omar Apollo’s slow grind, Kylie Minogue’s table dance & Johnny Sibilly’s generosity

Learn 25 fascinating facts about Madonna’s Celebration Tour, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Pattie Gonia missed.
@pattiegonia dang so close. #outdoors #lgbtq #gay #queer #drag #dragqueen #hiking ♬ Confidence (sped up version) – Ocean Alley
Ian Paget got his groove on.
Jonathan Intriago discussed the downsides of being in a throuple.
Robert Irwin walked the Melbourne Fashion Festival.
Kylie Minogue got on the table.
Rosie O’Donnell accepted the Icon Award at the 12th annual Queerties.
Omar Apollo fed the fans.
Johnny Sibilly spread the love.
@rickycornish This is journalism! 🙈 #johnnysibilly #gay #lgbt #pride #queer #ejafoscars #celebrityinterview #redcarpet ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish
Texas Bear Round Up kicked off in Dallas.
@texasbearroundup We call that a serial woofer 😉🐻 #gay #tbru #tbru28 #gaybear #bear #gaycub #cub #TexasBearRoundUp #DallasBears #DallasEvents #fyp ♬ original sound – Minimum Wage Memes
Matt Rogers recalled coming out to his best friend.
@breatheifyouagreepod Replying to @LUVRBOY228 Everyone deserves a friend like this 🌈☺️ NEW Episode of ‘Breathe If You Agree’ is out now! #podcast #fyp #podcastclips #lgbtqia #comingout #queertiktok #pod #newepisode #queerpodcast #foryou #mattrogers ♬ original sound – Breathe if You Agree
And Roberto Portales hit the steam room.
@rjportales Always & Forever. Back at our wedding spot #cabo #husband #love #spa #travel ♬ I Like Me Better – Lauv
