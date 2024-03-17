Get into the groove: 25 fascinating facts about Madonna’s Celebration Tour

After 14 albums, 38 top 10 hits, 11 tours, and the esteemed title of biggest-selling female recording artist of all time, Madonna more than earned a victory lap.

That’s why her twelfth global jaunt –– a greatest-hits retrospective with nearly 80 shows across the globe dubbed “The Celebration Tour” –– is nothing short of iconic, historic, and well, celebratory.

The tour kicked off in October 2023 with a three-night run at the O2 Arena in London.

And with every show since, Madge has reminded us why she’s the Queen of Pop –– bringing fans to tears, reinventing iconic moments, and making headlines with special guests and off-the-cuff comments.

It’s no surprise that tickets sold out in record time. New Yorkers snatched up seats for three shows within 15 minutes; Parisians bought out the arena in under seven minutes, and tickets for London’s first two shows were gone within 20 minutes.

Fittingly, in 2023, Rolling Stone dubbed it “one of the most popular shows of both this and next year.”

If you weren’t able to see the herstory-making spectacle in person, worry not.

Ahead of its expected closing show in Mexico City this April, we’re diving into the lore, history, and preparation behind Madonna’s most ambitious (and successful) tour ever.

Here are 25 fascinating facts about Madonna’s Celebration Tour.