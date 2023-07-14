20 facts about Madonna’s 2009 greatest hits album ‘Celebration’ that you probably didn’t know

This is cause for celebration!

Madonna assured fans that she is “on the road to recovery” in a new social media post after being rushed to the ICU due to a “serious bacterial infection” while rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour.

Though Madge is rescheduling her North America dates, she plans to kick off her global tour in Europe this October, promising, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

We wish the Queen of Pop a speedy recovery! And while this means a few more months until thrilling setlist spoilers, costume pics, and tour merch hauls, we do have one thing to tide us over: Celebration, the iconic 2009 greatest hits collection that inspired the tour’s title.

As far as career retrospectives go, there are few LPs as essential as the two-disc odyssey through Madonna’s discography, from “Holiday” to “4 Minutes.” Not only that, but the collection also blessed us with three new songs: the groovy title track, “Revolver” featuring Lil Wayne, and bonus song “It’s So Cool.”

It may have been Madonna’s third greatest hits album, but it is certifiably her best — and most extensive.

The Celebration Tour marks the first-ever jaunt dedicated to her biggest hits. And if the announcement video (a 2023 spin on 1991’s Truth or Dare featuring celebs like Amy Schumer and Bob the Drag Queen) is any indication, we’re in for a legendary show that gives every era of Madonna’s sonic journey the attention it deserves.

Until then, cue up the first track on Celebration –– the perfectly placed “Hung Up” from 2005 –– and let the bops roll!

Here are 20 facts you may not know about Madonna’s greatest-hits album Celebration.