With Madonna’s tour in limbo, her costume designer gives an emotional update on the singer

The world is still recalibrating after the shocking news of Madonna‘s recent hospitalization for what her team has called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Last week, the Queen of Pop’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed she was rushed to the hospital on June 24th and spent several days in the intensive care unit.

While he noted that “a full recovery is expected,” Madonna’s highly-anticipated Celebration Tour has since been delayed and its original start date of July 15th has been postponed.

Now the tour’s costume designer is breaking his silence and giving fans an update on his experience working with the “Vogue” singer over the last five months.

On Wednesday, fashion designer Guram Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements, shared a photo sitting alongside Madonna as the two appeared to be working intently on the tour in front of a laptop.

“Madonna thank You so much for the last months!” Gvasalia began the caption. “Working so closely together on the costumes for your tour and bringing our visions and creativity into one big CELEBRATION.”

He added: “Designing your costumes was such a privilege and an honor. Seeing you work, seeing your drive and determination is so inspiring, now I understand why you are who you are.”

Although he didn’t specifically comment on Madonna’s health, he finished by writing: “You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are THE QUEEN!”

The 37-year-old designer’s Instagram post was coincidentally timed with the release of a New York Times profile highlighting Gvasalia’s rise to prominence in the fashion industry.

Although new dates for the Celebration Tour have yet to be announced, Gvasalia’s designs are expected to make a huge impact once the stage spectacle debuts. If you recall, Madonna helped turn Jean Paul Gaultier–and his cone bras–into an international phenomenon after putting him in charge of her Blond Ambition tour in 1990.

Much like the Celebration Tour itself, whether the same will happen for Gvasalia is TBD, but he’s already counting his lucky stars for the opportunity the music icon has afforded him.

“I think it gives you certain recognition and credibility,” he told the NY Times of being picked by Madonna to costume design the Celebration Tour. “When she can ask anyone in the world, and people will probably do it for free and be less complicated than I am, it gives you a certain security that you’ve done something right. It’s really a blessing.”

With the tour’s launch in limbo, everyone’s priority is with wishing Madonna a speedy and full recovery.

Although specific details of her health have been kept under wraps, fans have been relying on Madonna’s celebrity friends for news on the ongoing status of her health.

Rosie O’Donnell has shared a few casual updates since news of Madonna’s medical incident first made headlines.

After initially posting a throwback photo of Madonna last week with the caption, “she’s feeling good,” O’Donnell updated her followers by responding to a fan comment asking for new info on the “Into the Groove” singer’s status.

“She is recovering at home,” O’Donnell wrote, per EW. “She is very strong in general.”

Earlier in the week, Madonna’s close friend Debi Mazar shared a hopeful Instagram message by writing, “To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!”

Four days before being hospitalized, Madonna treated fans with behind-the-scenes images from her tour rehearsals with the caption: “The Calm Before The Storm………”