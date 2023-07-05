With Madonna’s tour in limbo, her costume designer gives an emotional update on the singer

The world is still recalibrating after the shocking news of Madonna‘s recent hospitalization for what her team has called a “serious bacterial infection.”
Last week, the Queen of Pop’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed she was rushed to the hospital on June 24th and spent several days in the intensive care unit.
While he noted that “a full recovery is expected,” Madonna’s highly-anticipated Celebration Tour has since been delayed and its original start date of July 15th has been postponed.
Now the tour’s costume designer is breaking his silence and giving fans an update on his experience working with the “Vogue” singer over the last five months.
On Wednesday, fashion designer Guram Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements, shared a photo sitting alongside Madonna as the two appeared to be working intently on the tour in front of a laptop.
“Madonna thank You so much for the last months!” Gvasalia began the caption. “Working so closely together on the costumes for your tour and bringing our visions and creativity into one big CELEBRATION.”
He added: “Designing your costumes was such a privilege and an honor. Seeing you work, seeing your drive and determination is so inspiring, now I understand why you are who you are.”
Although he didn’t specifically comment on Madonna’s health, he finished by writing: “You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are THE QUEEN!”
The 37-year-old designer’s Instagram post was coincidentally timed with the release of a New York Times profile highlighting Gvasalia’s rise to prominence in the fashion industry.
Although new dates for the Celebration Tour have yet to be announced, Gvasalia’s designs are expected to make a huge impact once the stage spectacle debuts. If you recall, Madonna helped turn Jean Paul Gaultier–and his cone bras–into an international phenomenon after putting him in charge of her Blond Ambition tour in 1990.
Much like the Celebration Tour itself, whether the same will happen for Gvasalia is TBD, but he’s already counting his lucky stars for the opportunity the music icon has afforded him.
“I think it gives you certain recognition and credibility,” he told the NY Times of being picked by Madonna to costume design the Celebration Tour. “When she can ask anyone in the world, and people will probably do it for free and be less complicated than I am, it gives you a certain security that you’ve done something right. It’s really a blessing.”
With the tour’s launch in limbo, everyone’s priority is with wishing Madonna a speedy and full recovery.
Although specific details of her health have been kept under wraps, fans have been relying on Madonna’s celebrity friends for news on the ongoing status of her health.
Rosie O’Donnell has shared a few casual updates since news of Madonna’s medical incident first made headlines.
After initially posting a throwback photo of Madonna last week with the caption, “she’s feeling good,” O’Donnell updated her followers by responding to a fan comment asking for new info on the “Into the Groove” singer’s status.
“She is recovering at home,” O’Donnell wrote, per EW. “She is very strong in general.”
Earlier in the week, Madonna’s close friend Debi Mazar shared a hopeful Instagram message by writing, “To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!”
Four days before being hospitalized, Madonna treated fans with behind-the-scenes images from her tour rehearsals with the caption: “The Calm Before The Storm………”
12 Comments
ShaverC
She’s probably faking an illness because she realized that after all her surgery, including two hip replacements, she doesn’t have the stamina to do a full tour anymore. Oh, and I think Queerty got it when when they wrote, “Madonna helped turn Jean Paul Gaultier–and his cone bras–into an international phenomenon”. I think it was the over way around.
graphicjack
The Madonna haters will literally expose their stupidity at every turn. Yah, Madonna was a total nobody when she began wearing a cone bra. Lol. You realize that by that time in her career, she already released four massive worldwide hit albums, including Like a Virgin, True Blue and Like a Prayer. Sorry, but Gaultier wasn’t very well known worldwide at the time. Madonna definitely helped boost his profile. But why would I expect someone to actually be honest about the facts when it comes to a Madonna? People just love to try to discredit her, but she’s still the best selling female artist of all time, and #6 overall, men included. Nothing can take away that legacy, no matter how much people try to discredit her.
ShaverC
graphicjack, I’m sure she respects you just as much.
Gabby
I am excited for the new tour. I absolutely love her.
lykeitiz
Same! As a lifelong fan, my first concern is for her health. Still, I’m anxious to hear tour news too.
phantasm1031
I hardly think “the world is recalibrating”. Actually, other than the fans who still hang on, the world moved on long ago.
Rikki Roze
While I’m sure that Mr. Gvasalia is happy to be working with Madonna considering how much publicity it will bring him, I think that the Queerty writer is grossly overstating the case when he says that the “world is still recalibrating after the shocking news” of her hospitalization. All things considered a bit of an overstatement, don’t you think? With Madonna you never know what’s a publicity stunt and what’s true. If she is ill, I hope she recovers soon.
michel_banen
I have no doubt she was really ill and that the tour -with some delay- WILL go ahead.
I recently saw Grace Jones live who did an amazing performance at 75. Okay, Grace isn’t a dancer but a whole spectacle on her own. If Grace can do that at 75….. Madonna can do her tour at 64 🙂
abfab
Watch Elaine Stritch ”I’m Still Here” from Sondhiem’s 80th Birthday Party. 7 minutes of greatness from a lady of a certain age. BRAVA!
wooly101
I think the “world” has more urgent things to think about than whether or not Madonna will take to the stage this year.
Openminded
Why does this community NOT allow those who love Madonna the opportunity to love her and discuss her without a bunch of negative hogwash? I’m not a music fan and therefore don’t “Love” any musician for their work, but that doesn’t mean I have to bash them. If you don’t care for Madonna, then do as someone above stated, “Move On” and leave the conversation. Madonna’s done a lot I don’t understand, but I do know she has done a lot of truly magnificent projects also. How small does one have to be for negative comments like these make you feel bigger? Truly sad that you want the world to love us as equals when you can’t return one ounce of love. Do any of you haters actually have the balls to walk by a rank stranger and tell them how old they look, or how out of place they are? Why would you do the same to her? Just like her, we’re all getting old/older. Unlike her, few of us will have the wealth and power she has so who’s the real “has been loser” here?
SDR94103
I’m a huge fan of hers. I believe she’s fallen into the wrong crowd. Photos that I’ve seen looks like she’s on serious drugs.