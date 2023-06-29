Kathy Griffin, Rosie O’Donnell & others speak about Madonna’s sudden, shocking hospitalization

Kathy Griffin is among the celebrities sending well wishes to Madonna.

Yesterday, Madonna’s talent manager, Guy Oseary, revealed the iconic, 64, was rushed to a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit with a bacterial infection. He said “a full recovery is expected”.

There are unconfirmed reports that Madonna’s was found unconscious before being rushed to the ICU.

Her greatest hits Celebration Tour, due to kick off mid-July in Vancouver, has been postponed.

“I don’t like how people are already piling on and making fun of her”

Griffin, who is 62, has undergone her own health battles in recent years. She underwent treatment for lung cancer in 2021, including the removal of much of her left lung. During the process, an intubation tube damaged her vocal cords. She recently underwent another operation to help repair the damage and strengthen her voice.

On TikTok, Griffin posted a video reminding people of some of Madonna’s achievements and warning against anyone reacting in a gleeful or amused way to news of her current illness.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna, but I love her and want to defend her,” Griffin began. “I have never met her. I’ve seen her in concert, of course, because I’m a gay man.”

Griffin continued. “I think she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment … but I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being obviously quite ill or collapsed and she’ll be fine, we don’t know anything yet.”

“I’m going to be honest. I think a lot of it is ageism or misogyny. Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time, and she’s freakin’ Madonna! So I don’t care about her fillers. They’re gonna go away if she feels like it or not. I care about her health and I’m glad she can go back on this tour. The tour is the greatest hits and she should be great,” she concluded, smiling.

Griffin’s video has had over 55k views in 12 hours. Many of those commenting agreed with the sentiment and wished Madonna well. Others also remarked on how much better Griffin’s voice is sounding after her recent surgery.

Rosie O’Donnell gives an update on Madonna’s condition

Griffin is one of several celebrities to wish Madonna well.

Under Guy Oseary’s Instagram post, Michelle Visage commented, “TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN.”

Rosanna Arquette, who starred opposite Madonna in Desperately Seeking Susan, said, “Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery.”

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell posted what many are presuming is an update on Madonna’s condition. Posting an old photo of her and Madonna on Instagram, O’Donnell said late last night, “She’s feeling good 👍🏽”