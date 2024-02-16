People are loving this gay couple’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ explanation of how they met

Dameron and Drew (Photo: NBC)

You may have missed that Wheel Of Fortune’s Valentine’s edition on Wednesday featured a pair of same-sex husbands.

Dameron & Drew Obert Baron herald from Dallas. They married for three years and have been together for eight. When host Pat Sajak asked them how they met, Dameron said it was “on a dating app” after he spotted Drew at a local restaurant and his female friend encouraged him to respond to Drew’s connection request.

Some viewers were intrigued by what dating app they met on.

restaurant = gay bar, dating app = grindr — Charles (@Charles41402028) February 15, 2024

Sajak struggling to keep up with this tale of modern dating also prompted amusement.

Yeah, it's time for #PatSajak to go..his conservative side has been showing more and more over the years..an interracial gay couple was a bit too much to process..🤣 — Ed Reid (@bigblk1387) February 15, 2024

Others speculated what “reaching out” on a dating app could mean.

“People asking my bf how we met: ‘I saw his d*** on Sniffies’,” quipped one person on Instagram.

“This could be summed up in four words, ‘we met on Grindr’ 😒😒” said another.

reached out =



shared private album — Pratus Ansiursus (Βραδ Όσβορν) (@PratusAnsiursus) February 15, 2024

Last night, Drew and Dameron responded to some of the speculation. They said they were rushed to offer their backstory in a limited amount of time. And there were reasons for not mentioning the actual app.

“Guys! They only give you so much time to answer and you can’t list any business names. I swear your imaginations are much grander than the actual story. 😂😂”

(Screenshot)

“A huge honor”

In a post to their own Instagram last week, Drew and Dameron said it had been an honor to feature on the show.

“The start of the year has been a whirlwind to say the least!” they said.

“We will only be the second same-sex couple to be featured on Sweetheart’s Week and the first ever to appear on Valentine’s Day. To say it was a huge honor is an understatement.”

It was great to see some gay representation on such a high-profile Valentine’s show. Sadly, Drew and Dameron didn’t win so didn’t get to walk away with the second honeymoon to the Bahamas. However, it sounds like they had a great experience nonetheless.