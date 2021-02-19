Perez Hilton says he’s sorry for tormenting Britney Spears, says people need to be more forgiving

Perez Hilton says he feels really, really, really bad about all the horrible terrible things he’s ever said about Britney Spears.

“I regret a lot or most of what I said about Britney,” the out blogger told Good Morning Britain this week, “as I’m sure Piers [Morgan] would if he were her about things he’s said in the past.”

“Thankfully, hopefully, many of us get older and wiser,” he added.

The celebrity gossip blogger was talking about the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears, which documented the years of abuse the pop princess suffered at the hands of fans, her father, the media, and, of course, Perez himself.

During Britney’s apex, he would regularly mock her alleged addiction issues, accused her of being an unfit mother, circulated rumors about a bogus sex tape, and, in 2008, shortly after actor Heath Ledger died, marketed a t-shirt with an image from Brokeback Mountain along with the phrase “Why couldn’t it have been Britney?”

“I think a lot of people just want to blame this person and that person, and it’s not as simple as that,” Perez said.

In a followup interview with the podcast Chanel In The City with Chanel Omari, he claimed to have apologized to Spears last year for everything that he did.

“I have also apologized privately recently before the documentary, I don’t want to get into details, but I did apologize to Britney recently,” Perez told Omari.

After saying he didn’t want to “go into details,” he then went into details, saying he suffered an “emotional break” in December and decided to reach out to the singer.

“One of the things that I wanted to do, my idea, not even my therapist’s was, I felt it was important for me. It’s kind of like the things that people often do in 12 step programs. You know, they’ll, they’ll reach out to people that they have wronged and apologize,” he explained.

“Even though I had apologized before, there’s nothing wrong with apologizing again or differently. So I did. And she was one of the few people that I reached out to in December.”

Speaking about apologies, in general, Perez said, “It seems like so many people don’t want to give others the opportunity to be remorseful and sincere and grow and learn from their mistakes.”

