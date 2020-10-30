Pope Francis’ gay friend dishes on his pro-civil union message

“To me it was like a natural consequence of the things that he’s done.

[The Pope said] it is not a religious law that is being debated, it is a civil law so therefore the church has nothing to do with it.

That was when he told me that you’re coming here and I know you. We have been friends for so long. Who am I to judge you? Why would I judge you?”

— Longtime gay friend of Pope Francis, Yoyo Grassi, to the Washington Blade.

Francis speaks about civil unions in Francesco, an upcoming documentary about his life that made its debut at the Rome Film Festival in October.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family,” Pope Francis said. “They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.” It’s also been reported that he couches his support in the same interview by saying he still does not approve of “homosexual acts.”