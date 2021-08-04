Popular Houston news anchor Steven Romo comes out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Romo (@stevenromo)

Steven Romo, a news anchor at Houston’s ABC affiliate KTRK, celebrated his engagement by coming out of the closet on Instagram. In an adorable twist, he revealed his fiance as Stephen Morgan, a meteorologist at Fox Weather.

An emotional Romo shared the story of their love in the lengthy post. “I grew up with secrets,” Romo wrote. “My family fought together to hide that we lived in a house full of garbage with a horde of dogs. But what they didn’t know, and was arguably even more difficult, was that I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be.”

“It took me years to see—despite what people at church might’ve said—being gay saved me,” he insisted. “It made me strong. Strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human I’ve ever met and ask him to marry me.”

“Before I met Stephen Morgan, I thought maybe this kind of love just wasn’t in the cards for me. That it was a journey I’d never take. But now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. In my whole life. And I’ll soon be moving to New York City with the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

The New York City reference comes as Romo recently resigned his position with KTRK. He will move to The Big Apple to live with Morgan, who received a recent promotion at Fox that will move him to the city.

Morgan, for his part, also shared his excitement on Instagram.

“I often think about one specific prayer I said as a 10-year-old, asking God to keep a ‘secret’ between the two of us,” Morgan wrote. “Obviously, God knows everything, so it wasn’t like I could hide it from Him. But I could hide it from [most] of my friends…from my family.”

“How relieving, though, that the truth eventually comes out,” Morgan continued. “I never dreamed of uttering the words ‘I’m engaged,’ but I also never dreamed of being so happy. Yet here we are. I’m engaged. I’m going to marry Steven Romo.”

“Growing up, I learned God is love & makes no mistakes,” Morgan concluded. “I learned that humans are created in His image. I learned that through our trials, tribulations, & temptations God will be the ultimate judge. God knew a 10-year-old could never keep a secret. Funny. Because I don’t want to keep this a secret any longer.”

Congratulations boys.