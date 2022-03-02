blessed

President Biden vows to help trans people reach their “God-given potential”

By
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address (Photo: YouTube)

President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address last night. Within it, he reminded people he’s on the side of trans people and the LGBTQ community.

Biden talked about attacks on the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling and about defending women’s access to health care. He then moved on to the Equality Act.

“For our L.G.B.T.Q.+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is simply wrong.

“I’ve said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I’ll always have your back as your president, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”

Although passed by the House, the Equality Act has stalled in its progress to the Senate.

Several states have been discussing introducing anti-trans legislation, including barring trans people from competing in sports and restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Late last month, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed legislation that equated trans-affirming healthcare for minors as “a form of child abuse.” This includes the use of puberty blockers.

Lawmakers in Alabama are pursuing a similar bill.

Yesterday, the ACLU and Lambda Legal launched legal action to challenge the new Texas law. In documents, it says that one woman who worked at the Texas family services department and who has a teenage trans daughter, was last week placed on leave while she is investigated under the terms of the new legislation.

“Gender-affirming care for the treatment of gender dysphoria is medically necessary care, full stop,” said Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Paul Castillo, in a statement. “Criminalizing that care and threatening to tear children from their families is unconscionable and terrifying, and cannot stand.”

Biden’s comments were welcomed by many, although some said they wanted to see more action over words.