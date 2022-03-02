President Biden vows to help trans people reach their “God-given potential”

President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address last night. Within it, he reminded people he’s on the side of trans people and the LGBTQ community.

Biden talked about attacks on the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling and about defending women’s access to health care. He then moved on to the Equality Act.

“For our L.G.B.T.Q.+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is simply wrong.

“I’ve said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I’ll always have your back as your president, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”

To the LGBTQ+ community, and especially trans kids: know President Biden will fight for you. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/d8GwhIJMX8 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 2, 2022

Related: Trump spokesperson says there’s ‘no need’ for Biden’s SOTU. Her reason is nutty as a fruitcake.

Although passed by the House, the Equality Act has stalled in its progress to the Senate.

Several states have been discussing introducing anti-trans legislation, including barring trans people from competing in sports and restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Late last month, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed legislation that equated trans-affirming healthcare for minors as “a form of child abuse.” This includes the use of puberty blockers.

Lawmakers in Alabama are pursuing a similar bill.

Yesterday, the ACLU and Lambda Legal launched legal action to challenge the new Texas law. In documents, it says that one woman who worked at the Texas family services department and who has a teenage trans daughter, was last week placed on leave while she is investigated under the terms of the new legislation.

“Gender-affirming care for the treatment of gender dysphoria is medically necessary care, full stop,” said Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Paul Castillo, in a statement. “Criminalizing that care and threatening to tear children from their families is unconscionable and terrifying, and cannot stand.”

Related: Dr. Jill Biden hires a gay decorator to revamp the East Wing because she’s classy like that

Biden’s comments were welcomed by many, although some said they wanted to see more action over words.

Thank you to Pres. Biden and team for making it clear that trans rights are non-negotiable. That one line just saved many lives. #SOTU — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden mentioning support for trans kids might not be the most important thing ever spoken in a State of the Union address but it’s most likely the bravest. — Ethan Dam🏀n (@ethan_damon) March 2, 2022

Honestly, Biden’s simple acknowledgment that transgender people are under assault around the country, that this is wrong, and that trans people deserve to live fully as themselves to fulfill their “God-given potential” could legit save peoples’ lives. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 — Erica Chenoweth (@EricaChenoweth) March 2, 2022

Honestly I’ll give biden shit all day long But I got to just say to the kid “take off your headphones the president just said he’s with trans folks” and that’s a memory she’ll take with her for her whole life — Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) March 2, 2022

Last night, Biden committed to supporting the rights of trans Americans – and trans young people in particular. These are important words, but he needs to back them up with severe actions, right now. — Louis Hindle (@louis_hindle) March 2, 2022

President Biden just announced his support for the Trans Community and I can’t stop crying. We needed this. #SOTU — RazzLi (@razzli_) March 2, 2022