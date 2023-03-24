Guess which male member of the Royal Family dined with the gays in Poland under the code name “Daisy”

Prince William (Photo: Shutterstock)

A surprise guest joined diners at a popular queer restaurant in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday night. William, the Prince of Wales, dropped by with his staff.

Prince William was in the country ostensibly to visit British troops at a military camp near the Ukraine border. He visited Rzeszow in south-eastern Poland, telling troops there, “Thank you for all you are doing out here.

“You’re doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you.”

The visit to the military camp was kept secret for security reasons until William returned to the capital, Warsaw.

Back in Warsaw, he and his Kensington Palace staff made a booking at Butero Bistro. Online, the venue describes itself as a “queer space with comfort food.” Its neon signage out front features a rainbow.

(Photo: @_butero_/Instagram)

A fellow patron posted photos of William at the restaurant to Instagram. Michal Zaczynski posted a photo taken over his shoulder, clearly showing William at another table. Zaczynski joked he was surprised to find himself having, “dinner with a prince.”

Zaczynski, an author and journalist, went on to say it was “interesting” the Prince was dining in a queer space: “It is valuable that he supported the community so abused by the current authorities in Poland.”

Butero Bistro confirmed the visit afterward on its social media.

“We confirm it. We’re surprised too, but where else would he feel comfortable and safe than in our queer and loving space? 🌈🥰 “

The venue opened last November. Besides food, it also offers occasional drag entertainment.

“They spent three hours here”

Owner Paweł Zasim told the Daily Mail, “We had absolutely no idea they were coming.

“We had a table booked for 12 people under the name of Daisy. It was supposed to be a Daisy birthday party, but then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party and then Prince William walked in.”

Psyche!

“They said they had a good time,” Zasim continued. “They spent three hours here with the other guests that were already here. He ate our sandwich in a braided roll with pulled pork. And he ate everything so I think he liked it.”

The Prince’s ‘Kanapka w chałce’ cost the equivalent of $9.50.