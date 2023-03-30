Pucker up! A sexy new gay dating show hosted by a major queer music icon is coming soon

The UK is about to witness its first-ever gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy, set to launch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer soon.

Hosted by Dannii Minogue (yes, Kylie’s sister), this new series matches 10 single gay guys who are introduced to each other for the first time and share a kiss to test their chemistry. Juicy!

While everyone is a possible love interest, sparks will fly as the contestants navigate their first same-sex relationships and confront the issues that come with being openly gay, such as body image and self-acceptance.

The show also promises to showcase some classic anthems, as it pays tribute to “the queer community and welcomes all viewers to join the party.”

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise Dannii is the host of this groundbreaking reality show. The Australian singer, actress, and television personality has been a long-time advocate and ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

Her music has resonated with the queer community, with her dance-pop anthems like “You Won’t Forget About Me” and “I Begin To Wonder” becoming staples at gay clubs and Pride events around the world.

Dannii has also used her platform to raise awareness and support for queer causes, including HIV/AIDS research and LGBTQ+ youth homelessness.

While we wait for the first episode of “I Kissed A Boy” to premiere, let’s take a listen to some of the gay icon’s biggest hits below: