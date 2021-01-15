The Queerty podcast has officially arrived! Here’s where to listen.

2020 put the kibosh on so many plans, but between virtual happy hours and tense grocery store excursions we started thinking about what a Queerty podcast might sound like. Well… It’s here!

We’re thrilled to partner with Forever Dog (Race Chaser, Sloppy Seconds) on a new weekly podcast covering the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, all wrapped up in a half hour of fun and informative listening.

On the inaugural episode, host Gabe González provides commentary on stories such as the first transmasculine contestant being on RuPaul’s Drag Race, a lesbian teen who identified her mother as a domestic terrorist, and of course Gays Over Covid. Plus, guest Joel Kim Booster joins us to discuss his latest projects, what he thinks about Kim Cattrall not re-joining Sex and the City, and Gabe attempts to get Joel cancelled.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.

Or listen below: