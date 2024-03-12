Quiz: Bet you can’t identify ALL these queer celebs

Welcome to the ultimate challenge where your ability to recognize the faces of queer celebrities is about to get put to the test.

We’ve gathered a diverse group of queer personalities who’ve made their mark in the world of entertainment and beyond. From the actors who’ve dazzled us on screen to the musicians who’ve given us our life anthems, and the influencers who keep us scrolling for more—this quiz is all about the joy and fun of recognizing these familiar faces.

They’ve made us laugh, cry, dance, and everything in between. Now it’s your turn to step into the spotlight. Can you identify them from just a picture?

Ready to test your queer celeb knowledge? Are you ready for the challenge? We've compiled pictures of some of the most influential and popular queer celebrities today. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to correctly identify each one by name. It's not just about recognizing their faces—we want to see if you really know who they are. So, without further ado, it's time to test your queer star savvy! Can you identify this person? 1. Christina Aguilera 2. Lady Gaga 3. Madonna 4. Katy Perry Do you know who this is? 1. Joel Kim Booster 2. Matt Rogers 3. Tomás Matos 4. Bowen Yang Who might this be? 1. Daniel Goodfellow 2. Matthew Mitcham 3. Tom Daley 4. Jack Laugher Any idea who we're looking at here? 1. Billy Porter 2. Jeffrey Wright 3. Dashaun Wesley 4. Colman Domingo Who do we have here? 1. Carmen Carrera 2. Sasha Colby 3. Gia Gunn 4. Jinkx Monsoon Would you happen to know this face? 1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt 2. Zac Efron 3. Elliot Page 4. Daniel Radcliffe Can you tell us who this is? 1. Selena Gomez 2. Miley Cyrus 3. Demi Lovato 4. Stevie Nicks Does this individual ring a bell? 1. Travis Scott 2. Lil Nas X 3. Post Malone 4. Jack Harlow Recognize this one? 1. Charli XCX 2. Dua Lipa 3. Kim Petras 4. Madonna Familiar with this face? 1. Andy Samberg 2. Billy Eichner 3. Luke Macfarlane 4. Seth Rogen Know who this is? 1. Janelle Monáe 2. Erykah Badu 3. Solange Knowles 4. Lauryn Hill Who's this, then? 1. Paul Bettany 2. Andrew Scott 3. David Tennant 4. Benedict Cumberbatch Can you name this person? 1. Bella Ramsey 2. Sophia Lillis 3. Millie Bobby Brown 4. Maisie Williams Can you put a name to this face? 1. Ariana Grande 2. Demi Lovato 3. Selena Gomez 4. Camila Cabello What about them? 1. Nicholas Galitzine 2. Joe Locke 3. Kit Connor 4. Sebastian Croft