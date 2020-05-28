Racially profiled gay Central Park birdwatcher opens up about “Karen’s” downfall

Christian Cooper, the African-American bird watcher who was racially profiled by a woman in New York City, has opened up about the experience–and the consequences–of the incident.
Cooper, a gay man who works as a comic book writer, found himself at the center of drama following an incident in New York’s Central Park on May 25. Cooper had gone to a specific area of the park called The Ramble known as a bird habitat. Cooper is an avid bird watcher.
While there, he encountered Amy Cooper (no relation), an investment banker walking her dog. She had her dog off-leash, violating the rules for The Ramble. Christian asked Amy to put her dog on a leash, so as not to interfere with the birds nesting in the area. She refused. Christian began filming her, sending Amy into a frenzy. She dialed 9-1-1 to say “an African-American man is threatening me and my dog.” Following the incident, Christian Cooper’s sister Melody posted the clip to Twitter, where it became a viral sensation.
In the aftermath of the incident, Amy Cooper had her dog reclaimed by a rescue organization. Franklin Templeton, her employer, also terminated her.
Related: White “Karen” calls cops on gay black man who asked her to leash her dog in Central Park
Now, in an interview with Gay USA, Christian Cooper has opened up about the incident, and the consequences for Amy Cooper.
“I decided to videotape her intransigent behavior,” Cooper says. “Up until then it was conflict between a bird watcher and a dog walker with their dog off-leash.”
Cooper went on to explain the problem of park-goers walking their dogs off-leash, and that he began to video record Amy Cooper’s actions to show authorities. During her call to 9-1-1, Amy Cooper yanked her dog about by the collar before finally putting him on a leash. Cooper then terminated the recording.
When it comes to the blowback experienced by Amy Cooper for her actions, Christian has mixed feelings.
“Her life went from normal to collapsed in about 60 seconds,” Christian observed. “For a lapse of judgment, a serious lapse of judgment, one that turned racist. I have very mixed feelings about the consequences for her, whether it’s proportional. I imagine she was trying to get a leg up in the confrontation… But she went to a racist place.”
At the time of this writing, Melody Cooper’s initial tweet of the video has more than 200,000 retweets and half a million likes.
Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm
— Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020
19 Comments
Cam
I believe he now works for a science publication not a comic.
The thing that is left out is that before she made the call, she came up to him waving her finger in his face while he asked her politely several times to not come close to him.
She then threatened to call the police saying she would tell them an “African American man was threatening her”.
Then when she called them, her voice changed, she faked terror and tried to sound like she was being chased etc.
Bob LaBlah
If he were a smart man he would get an attorney and sue her rear end all the way back to Canada. She doesn’t have a leg to stand on in court and that high paying job she had thats all over the news surely had to offer a retirement plan that she could snatch away from her.
curiobi
Yeah he should sue her! We just saw a police officer murder a black man, George Floyd, in broad daylight in front of witnesses and walk away with a paycheck and police protection while the city burns around him in rage and riots. There is no way she did not know calling the police on him was a death sentence, that was why she raised her voice pretending she was scared. And why she was fired from her job. And now she is playing the victim on top!
My2CentsWorth
The scary thing is that if he did not video the incident he would likely now be in jail (use to live in NYC. Never went to the jails but heard that they are very bad just to visit) without bail.
There have been many Black men who lives were ruined just because of their race.
What she did was a very bad crime. Just as bad as if a Black person HAD attacked her.
She should stay in the U. S.. She is not good enough to be in Canada.
Black Papa
White privilege …Inherent in just knowing that the right side of the law is most always White.. The gall and guts to make those false accusations and just wait for the police to come and validate her claim is disgusting. That a Black man is always going to be on the defensive is a precedent that must change. Thank goodness for intellect, articulation and in this case strength to direct the situation and video documentation – makes it definitive. It is a shame that everything from now on MUST be video documented. But Justice needs to happen. Dog back to the pound, NYC job gone, and Friends who know that IF they think the same way KAREN did that they are on the block next. Racism and the destruction of life and potential must be confronted. The employer needs to be evaluated for its breeding ground for that kind of white privileged behavior .
Mister P
Can someone explain “Karen”
Cam
Karen is typically used to describe a woman that creates problems, sees herself as a victim, and will ask to speak to an employees manager to intimidate them into taking back a damaged item she is trying to return or give her a free coffee.
Typically drinks wine with her other Karen friends wearing yoga pants out to lunch complaining about people.
This woman was karen-ing
skyboy63
He is a better man than me.I don’t think I would have his class and grace.
Kevan1
This always pi55ed me off growing up. When certain girls would fake cry, act upset and in general cause drama in order to get someone hurt or in trouble. I think women that pull this should be fined , arrested and exposed for who they are for trying to pull of their little insecure power trip. This guy was being a complete gentleman and making a reasonable request. She is just trash. She lost her job and deserved it for being such a pitiful excuse for a human.
sonic_source
I know women who fake or intentionally instigate situations for the sole purpose of getting someone in trouble. They are PSYCHO.
Kangol2
Christian Cooper is also a longtime, highly regarded gay activist, in addition to being a comic book pioneer and a science editor and writer. His calm, collected response to that crazy White woman (Central Park Karen) was impressive, and she deserves everything (except death threats) coming her way, but she’s not alone. This has been going on for years.
There was the Karen who called the cops on the Black people barbecuing in a public park. There was the student Karen who called the cops on a fellow student. who was Black, at Yale. There was the Karen who called the cops on the Black men waiting in Starbucks for a meeting. There was the Karen who called the cops on the Black child selling lemonade. Just the other day, a White male Karen called the cops on young Black executives who were using a gym in Minneapolis, just days after that cop murdered George Floyd. They had as much right to be there as he did!
Christian Cooper could very well have been killed by this Karen’s privilege, entitlement, fragility, and hysteria, and all because he asked her to follow the law, which I guess she felt did not apply to her. But then again, that is the history of this country and society. Racism and white supremacy, enforced by state violence, were baked in from the very beginning.
Black Pegasus
Meanwhile, over 50 people were shot in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend while the media and Twitter rage about two Karens in a park.
Cam
The right wing troll accounts are always DESPERATE to deflect from any topic on racism or bigotry.
Funny how they never point out that Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, Houston, etc. all in red states have higher crime rates than Chicago.
sonic_source
Take it up with Twitter and the media, pal. Nobody in this chat group cares what you think.
Black Pegasus
@Cam
Rage on you little yapping chihuahua. LOL
@sonic_source
Apparently YOU care! Thanks for ready though. LOL
MISTERJETT
so you say that to say what? do you also know how many people were shot in Madison? how many people were shot in Dubuque? how many people were shot in Milwaukee? how many people were shot in Boston? how many people were shot in Salt Lake City? how many people were shot in Sacramento? how many people were shot in Tampa?
Cam
If you want to see another example of this, look up Roxanne Pallet.
She was on celebrity big brother and accused another cast member of punching her, cried to producers, would have ruined his career.
She didn’t know that the cameras caught the incident showing that he didn’t punch her. When that story broke, former co-workers of hers came out saying she had made similar accusations against them to get a benefit, or because they had challenged her.
I doubt this is the first time this woman has done something like this.
MISTERJETT
he has a good case for a slander lawsuit, but it looks like he just might thank her for what she did. that’s unfortunate. all cheeks should not be turned if you know what i mean.
Kevan1
Sadly Trump and his ilk have empowered white supremacist and demoralized our country. Trump spreads nothing but hate. We will see this get worse if this man wins a second term. Please get out and vote against the little tyrant, dictator want to be.