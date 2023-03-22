Rapper Blueface asks male fans to stop sending him nudes after he seemed to come out on Twitter

The 26-year-old rapper Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Porter – has many gay and bisexual male fans. And some of those fans seem to like the tattooed West Coast rapper too much because he’s had to ask them to stop sending him nude pics on Twitter.

This all started on the night of March 15 when Blueface tweeted, “My hands is bisexual for anybody who feel a typa way get up with me.”

My hands is bisexual for anybody who feel a typa way get up with me — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 16, 2023

The tweet was supposed to convey his willingness to fistfight either men or women, according to All Hip Hop. But his Twitter followers mistakenly took it to mean that he was down to touch male and female bodies.

As a result, five days later, he tweeted, “Ever since i tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ sh*t going on in my DM [direct messages] that’s not what I meant cuz 😂🙅🏽‍♂️.”

What kind of LGBTQ sh*t was going on in his DMs, you ask?

Blueface explained in a follow-up tweet: “I go to click on a picture in my dm an you know how on Twitter it don’t show you the picture till you click on it…it’s a whole ngga on there spreading his a** open cuz like wtf is this that’s sexual harassment I ain’t sign up for this you can’t even dm me on here no more 🙅🏽‍♂️.”

Blueface apparently discovered something that straight women have known for years: Guys on the internet are soooooooooo incredibly horny that they’ll send nudes at even the slightest sign of interest.

But while it might sound funny to imagine this rapper’s rather innocent comment landing him in an avalanche of digital dong, it’s uncool to send unsolicited nudes to anyone ever, regardless of their sexual orientation or coming out.

“Please stop sending me gay sh*t,” he wrote in yet another follow-up tweet. “I respect the LGBTQ community y’all went from a minority to majority thats a hell of a accomplishment you welcome to love who ever you want but don’t bring dat over here please respectfully.”

It seems the nude pics may have stopped because Blueface has since spent his time tweeting about smoke detectors and fellow musician Almighty Suspect. We also gotta say, we do love how he told his gay and bi fans to slow their roll without resorting to homophobia (though he’s not completely above it).

But the thirsty nudes may be the least of Blueface’s troubles as he was arrested last year for attempted murder in relation to a shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on October 8th. It is unclear where the case currently stands.

Newcomers to Blueface may be interested to know that he’s also a restaurant owner, formerly starred in the 2022 reality series Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, and released the popular 2018 track “Thotiana” with sexually expressive rapper Cardi B.

Watch Blueface’s “Thotiana” video (starring Cardi B.) below: