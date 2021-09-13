Reality star Tom Brusse on trying gay sex for first time: “I’m not going to say I didn’t like it”

European reality star Tom Brusse went on the talk show Sunday Deluxe last weekend where he made a big reveal about his sexuality.

“I like to try everything,” the 29-year-old said. “I try everything and see what I like and what I don’t like.”

Brusse, who is from Morocco, has appeared on several Spanish reality shows and has over 370K followers on Instagram. When asked how long he’s been trying “everything,” he responded by saying that he first experimented with another guy a few months ago.

Actually, it was more than just one man. It was more like an, ahem, orgy. And, yes, for those of you wondering, it involved penetration.

“I’m not going to say I didn’t like it,” the 29-year-old said. “The sensation was not different from the penetration of a woman.”

When asked if he would do it again, Brusse said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility, explaining, “If it happens again, it happens.”

En pleno mes de la visibilidad bisexual, ayer Tom Brusse salió del armario como bisexual en el @salvameoficial ADORO ? #politom pic.twitter.com/IVatRAThDr — Igualdad LGBT ???? (@IgualdadLGBT) September 12, 2021

Scroll down for some pics from Brusse’s Instagram page…