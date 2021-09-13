Reality star Tom Brusse on trying gay sex for first time: “I’m not going to say I didn’t like it”

European reality star Tom Brusse went on the talk show Sunday Deluxe last weekend where he made a big reveal about his sexuality.
“I like to try everything,” the 29-year-old said. “I try everything and see what I like and what I don’t like.”
Brusse, who is from Morocco, has appeared on several Spanish reality shows and has over 370K followers on Instagram. When asked how long he’s been trying “everything,” he responded by saying that he first experimented with another guy a few months ago.
Actually, it was more than just one man. It was more like an, ahem, orgy. And, yes, for those of you wondering, it involved penetration.
“I’m not going to say I didn’t like it,” the 29-year-old said. “The sensation was not different from the penetration of a woman.”
When asked if he would do it again, Brusse said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility, explaining, “If it happens again, it happens.”
En pleno mes de la visibilidad bisexual, ayer Tom Brusse salió del armario como bisexual en el @salvameoficial ADORO ? #politom pic.twitter.com/IVatRAThDr
— Igualdad LGBT ???? (@IgualdadLGBT) September 12, 2021
Donston
I’m kinda over queer media making a story out of every time a dude confesses to some homo behaviors or says that they’re not entirely hetero. It’s not a story any longer. While it doesn’t really matter what his sexual experiences are, sexual dimensions are or where he is in the gender, sexual, romantic, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum is. These reality “stars” pretty much do and say anything for attention/clout/ego. So, it’s impossible to believe anything they say. It’s especially hard to believe that that was the first time he’s sexually engaged with his or even if there even was an orgy. But as I said, the big problem is the media feels the need to report and hype up every time a “straight presenting” dude admits to homo behaviors. It’s coming off tacky, sensationalistic and even homophobic at this point. So many “gay presenting” guys admit to not being entirely homo or admit to indulging hetero behaviors, and no one gives a shit. Then they want to post articles about dudes “queer baiting” when it’s so easy to get attention for just admitting to taking some dick/messing around with a guy one time. It’s tired.
Cam
I don’t mind the media bringing it up because there is still SUCH an assumption in media that everybody is straight.
Donston
It’s not as if the dude is suddenly not “straight presenting”. Admitting to some homo behaviors doesn’t mean that you’re not still “straight presenting”. Also, it’s the way that it’s presented that is problematic. True progression is this stuff not being a story at all. If women admitting to same-sex hookups and overtly “queer” guys admitting to hetero behavaiors isn’t a story, then we need to see this stuff as less sensationalistic. Furthermore, I just don’t care about reality “stars”. It’s been shown time and time again that so many of them say/do whatever for clout and opportunities. And of course, he reduced his supposed one-time same-sex experience to a fetishistic orgy scenario. Therefore, it wouldn’t come off “too gay”. But it would also still net him the attention he was looking for.
Of course, I understand that male homophobia, male/masculine insecurities, hetero expectations, toxic masculinity, gay panic, identity politics, people not understanding fluidity or experimentation or the gender, sexual, romantic, affection, emotion, relationship/commitment spectrum- these are the real issues. But the media often makes things worse not better.