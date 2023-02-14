Really hot NFL player in exposed jockstrap throws Gay Twitter™ into a frenzy

Whether or not you’re into football, the Super Bowl featured entertainment all could enjoy.
There was Rihanna’s sensational halftime show, pre-game performances by Babyface, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton, a barrage of celeb-studded commercials, and even a very close game in between all the music and ads.
But there was another activity that quickly garnered the attention of some of the most inquisitive of gays; the identity of one ridiculously hot NFL player.
Podcast host Drew Mackie got Gay Twitter spinning faster than a bottle of poppers after tweeting an image of the unidentified male athlete and posed the question: “Can someone please identify this football man for obvious reasons.”
Can someone please identify this football man for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/hEDYlChvt6
— Drew Mackie (@drewgmackie) February 13, 2023
Those that were able to see past football man’s gorgeous face, come hither pout, and bronzed musculature, noticed he also happened to be caught mid stretch with his jockstrap visible through his tight white uniform pants. Touchdown!
Needless to say, the responses came hot and thirsty:
i too am now interested in Sport 😍
— Mr. Miciura (@Miciura) February 13, 2023
— Randomly Unspecific (@GOTVirginDC) February 14, 2023
— Mike McClelland 🎄🌈 (@magicmikewrites) February 13, 2023
Not the strap showing 🤤
— Eric Moore (@erictylermoore) February 13, 2023
Damn! That visible jock just does it for me 😍😍😍😍
— LiamHarddXXX (@LiamHardd) February 14, 2023
I thought that they didn’t wear jocks at games anymore 🙊 but I do appreciate it.
— Freaky (@freaky_156) February 14, 2023
This is an excellent example of why I wait to choose my allegiance in any given football contest until I know which team is wearing white pants. #teamwhitepants
— PerilousWorld (@PerilousWorld) February 14, 2023
Why does he look like Ryan Gosling here? Also a win.
— Loc 🇺🇦 (@yaadayaada) February 14, 2023
Bet he’s a tight end 😍
— Captain 💦 (@CaptainDGrowe) February 14, 2023
He’s a wide receiver, apparently. 😏
— Daddy Dick’s Best Service™ (@designer_dick) February 14, 2023
While many may have been stumped by football man’s identity, others knew that the mystery jockstrap wearer was in fact former New England Patriots Danny Amendola. And yes, he was a wide receiver. You can’t make this up!
Danny Amendola: a wide receiver. I didn’t know NFL stars were so brazen about their preferences… pic.twitter.com/NSUEVgDLGb
— Adrian Gonnord-Luty 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@AdrianLuty) February 14, 2023
Throughout his NFL career, Amendola won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, and also played with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, before retiring in 2022.
Outside of football, Amendola also gained fame for his high-profile relationship with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. The genetically blessed couple dated for three years from 2016 -2019.
Danny without a shirt. pic.twitter.com/vC7gTZ3KRJ
— captainfiero (@captain_fiero) February 13, 2023
Reality TV fans may recognize Amendola as he is currently showing off his athleticism as a celebrity contestant on the new FOX series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
But if none of these are helping ring a bell, then you might remember Amendola for getting body shaving tips from Adam Rippon a few years ago.
Back in 2018, Rippon gave Amendola a master class in how to keep all his kibbles and bits smooth as a cucumber for a Nivea Men advertising campaign. Does he look familiar now?!
And then they did another shaving ad together in 2019. Do these count as fetish videos? Asking for a friend.
Sideburn or no sideburn? @Adaripp and I tackle this subject and more in the latest @NIVEAMENUSA video. #baringiscaring #ad pic.twitter.com/flATO91Jm2
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) February 18, 2019
With the football man mystery solved, enjoy getting to know Amendola better with some of his hottest pics…
Don’t get caught up in caution, fear is merely an illusion. pic.twitter.com/BzCti5HZba
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) July 23, 2019
Before you get those #FinsUp on Sunday, hit up the #PepsiTailgateTour for live music, games, and more from @Pepsi. #ad https://t.co/nzYgTzxYLS pic.twitter.com/hDWp3o5PiL
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 27, 2018
#tbt to that time @Adaripp taught me to body shave with @NIVEAMENUSA. He also taught me to tango, but you already knew that. #baringiscaring #ad pic.twitter.com/nAnbFs8pZV
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) September 7, 2018
August Grind. pic.twitter.com/00WLCLLBIJ
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) August 1, 2018
Chillin with Rookie. pic.twitter.com/b04gMO6EPz
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) May 5, 2018
RT this today for a chance to win these @Bose #QC35 headphones #35DaysofQC #ad https://t.co/JbMggaeAmP pic.twitter.com/svL2KdfqAR
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 23, 2016
Hitting all the highlights from cold games to hot wings with @Pepsi in The Fun Doesn’t End Zone. Watch all the eps here! #ad https://t.co/y3r2DcKV9v pic.twitter.com/grIx1jGY8U
— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 28, 2017
dgsea06
“Thirsty”, Of course, “Thirsty”.
CatholicXXX
He’s like one of the three attractive guys in the entire “sport.”
thebaddestbabby
yeah but he kinda makes up for a lot of the uggos
SDR94103
“There was Rihanna’s sensational halftime show, pre-game performances by Babyface, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton,”
The absolute worst halftime show in Superbowl history. Terrible.
JRamonMc
To each their own. I personally loved Rihanna’s halftime show. She looked and sounded great, the dancers were incredible and the floating stages were amazingly creative.
abfab
Really–you in the blue wings. You said this about Rhianna just yesterday. We get it. You agree with the POS. You hated the show. And all the little spem cells dancing around on the field looking for that…..that was too much for you and don the con.
I thought the right wingers would love the idea of this entertaining conception theme. Too effing dumb, and racist. Imagine a 1/2 time show concieved and directed by the evangelical wing of performers? Oy vay.
smittoons
He’s been signed by a modeling agency for obvious reasons.
He was at an LSU crayfish boil a few years back and every single gay there was salivating over him – you could see individual abs through his t-shirt.
JTinToronto
I thought Nivea was on the boycott list because of their homophobic business practices. Are they trying to make amends or is that an old commercial? Are they sincere or is it just lip service and damage control?
Goosecurls
Amendola also has a cameo in “80 For Brady”, toward the end of the movie. Saw him, and spent my next available time searching the internet for pictures of him.
abfab
Jock straps. Ahhh, good times.