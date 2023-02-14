Really hot NFL player in exposed jockstrap throws Gay Twitter™ into a frenzy

Whether or not you’re into football, the Super Bowl featured entertainment all could enjoy.

There was Rihanna’s sensational halftime show, pre-game performances by Babyface, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton, a barrage of celeb-studded commercials, and even a very close game in between all the music and ads.

But there was another activity that quickly garnered the attention of some of the most inquisitive of gays; the identity of one ridiculously hot NFL player.

Podcast host Drew Mackie got Gay Twitter spinning faster than a bottle of poppers after tweeting an image of the unidentified male athlete and posed the question: “Can someone please identify this football man for obvious reasons.”

Can someone please identify this football man for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/hEDYlChvt6 — Drew Mackie (@drewgmackie) February 13, 2023

Those that were able to see past football man’s gorgeous face, come hither pout, and bronzed musculature, noticed he also happened to be caught mid stretch with his jockstrap visible through his tight white uniform pants. Touchdown!

Needless to say, the responses came hot and thirsty:

i too am now interested in Sport 😍 — Mr. Miciura (@Miciura) February 13, 2023

Not the strap showing 🤤 — Eric Moore (@erictylermoore) February 13, 2023

Damn! That visible jock just does it for me 😍😍😍😍 — LiamHarddXXX (@LiamHardd) February 14, 2023

I thought that they didn’t wear jocks at games anymore 🙊 but I do appreciate it. — Freaky (@freaky_156) February 14, 2023

This is an excellent example of why I wait to choose my allegiance in any given football contest until I know which team is wearing white pants. #teamwhitepants — PerilousWorld (@PerilousWorld) February 14, 2023

Why does he look like Ryan Gosling here? Also a win. — Loc 🇺🇦 (@yaadayaada) February 14, 2023

Bet he’s a tight end 😍 — Captain 💦 (@CaptainDGrowe) February 14, 2023

He’s a wide receiver, apparently. 😏 — Daddy Dick’s Best Service™ (@designer_dick) February 14, 2023

While many may have been stumped by football man’s identity, others knew that the mystery jockstrap wearer was in fact former New England Patriots Danny Amendola. And yes, he was a wide receiver. You can’t make this up!

Danny Amendola: a wide receiver. I didn’t know NFL stars were so brazen about their preferences… pic.twitter.com/NSUEVgDLGb — Adrian Gonnord-Luty 🇪🇺 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@AdrianLuty) February 14, 2023

Throughout his NFL career, Amendola won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, and also played with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans, before retiring in 2022.

Outside of football, Amendola also gained fame for his high-profile relationship with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. The genetically blessed couple dated for three years from 2016 -2019.

Reality TV fans may recognize Amendola as he is currently showing off his athleticism as a celebrity contestant on the new FOX series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

But if none of these are helping ring a bell, then you might remember Amendola for getting body shaving tips from Adam Rippon a few years ago.

Back in 2018, Rippon gave Amendola a master class in how to keep all his kibbles and bits smooth as a cucumber for a Nivea Men advertising campaign. Does he look familiar now?!

And then they did another shaving ad together in 2019. Do these count as fetish videos? Asking for a friend.

With the football man mystery solved, enjoy getting to know Amendola better with some of his hottest pics…

Don’t get caught up in caution, fear is merely an illusion. pic.twitter.com/BzCti5HZba — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) July 23, 2019

#tbt to that time @Adaripp taught me to body shave with @NIVEAMENUSA. He also taught me to tango, but you already knew that. #baringiscaring #ad pic.twitter.com/nAnbFs8pZV — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) September 7, 2018

Hitting all the highlights from cold games to hot wings with @Pepsi in The Fun Doesn’t End Zone. Watch all the eps here! #ad https://t.co/y3r2DcKV9v pic.twitter.com/grIx1jGY8U — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 28, 2017

