Do you recognize this sporty gay celebrity in drag?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

It looks like Olympic medal-winning athlete Gus Kenworthy celebrated (at least part of) Thanksgiving with friends and chosen family last week.

The freestyle skier posted photos of himself over the weekend in drag with a bunch of pals. He tagged them as being taken at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood.

“Potluck dinner but we only served lewks! 💅🏼 Happy Dragsgiving everyone! 💄💋 Thank you @jonniereinhart for my gorgeous transformation.”

Aside from celebrating the holidays, Kenworthy, who came out as gay in 2015, has recently posted videos of himself back in training.

In 2019, he announced he was switching from Team USA to Team GB to hopefully compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (Kenworthy’s mother is British and he was born in Essex).

Last week, he also announced he’s fronting a new Fall/Winter 2021 campaign from Prada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

