Ricky Martin’s shadow, Kelechi’s crop top, & Billy Porter’s fruity drink

This week gay Twitter thirsted for a horrible gay Republican, Andrew Rannells described having on-screen sex with Tuc Watkins, and LGBT activists hoisted a rainbow flag high above Ukraine. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Brian Jordan Alvarez took a shower.
Kelechi rocked a crop top.
it’s ok to be queer ????? so many young kids need to hear that. scream it from the rooftops. show them that their future is just as bright as their non-queer counterparts. thank you for having me @calvinklein. i’m totally #proudinmycalvins and wouldn’t have it any other way. swipe through for some #blackboyjoy and smiles ??
River Viiperi stayed in bed.
Ricky Martin cast a shadow.
Bruno Alcantara swam in the ocean.
Mehcad Brooks sat on the porch.
“Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds” #BobMarley These words have never rang more true. Racism is a mental health concern for millions and I have had to emancipate myself from the #PTSD #chronicstress and the #paranoia it causes and how that manifests in the body consciousness. May I recommend you take it that seriously. It is your health after all. • The dichotomy of racism is such that it is also a mental illness that is perpetuated by weak-minded, insecure, violent prone, ignorant people suffering from delusional disorder. Mark my words. By 2030 the medical community will classify racism as a sickness of the mind. You are not mentally fit if you think your skin makes you superior to others. You’re sick. And I feel sorry for you because you’re likely attacking so many things in life that are wasting your precious human energy. (Do not misunderstand this comment to mean mentally ill people are violent or racist. I mean racist people are mentally ill. Yes. I mean that. And don’t misunderstand this comment to mean mentally ill people get a pass for their behavior. That would be insulting to mentally ill people. There is a very large tent within mental illness. It ranges from cognitive behavioral abnormalities to psychosis. There are a lot of distinctions in between and all should be treated with care. But it is the mentally ill person or their loved ones responsibility to get them treated not society’s burden) • I invite you to have compassion and sympathy for an extremely weak, delusional and easily influenced mind. This is the road I’m taking instead of anger and sadness. It’s healthier and it’s more effective in communicating with the people who are on the racially bias spectrum who can be swayed into rationality. The others are simply lost causes and need help, treatment and have their violent tendencies under the control of mental health professionals. • Btw. If you disagree take the time to create your own post and don’t waste your time writing a comment that I’m going to block you for. Namaste. #justakidfromaustin #antiracist #antiracism #blm #mehcadbrooks #wearehere #blacktraumamatters #tulumbeach
Titanius Maximus smoked some.
Seth G prepped John Halbach and Kit Williamson for their benefit workout tomorrow.
Hey y’all! We’re sweating for a cause this Sunday at 12pm PST with @trainersethg at @indigofitnessla — register to work out with us on Zoom using the link in my stories. All proceeds go to benefit @stonewallfoundation – an amazing nonprofit that strengthens the LGBTQ community through grants, scholarships and training programs! ??
Adrian Anchondo showed off his plant.
Wilson Cruz sat on the floor.
From my photoshoot with actor and activist Wilson Cruz @wcruz73 | • • • #wilsoncruz #portraitphotography #portraitperfection #casualstyle #casualfashion #handsomeman #lgbtqpride #humanrightsactivist #pridemonth #lgbtq #mondaymotivation #muscled #pecs #abs #biceps #pecenvy #absfordays #iwantmuscleslikehis
Dato Foland ditched his swimsuit.
Mike Rizzi gave the dog a bath.
?? Just two buds living their best summer life! ????? There’s a new video on my @youtube channel, giving you guys a tour into our balcony garden. ? From the start of stay-at-home measures, Chris and I knew we’d be spending more time at home during 2020 — so we invested some time + sweat into a ‘lil garden. Click on the [link in bio] ??// ?: @notanothergay
Dave Coast cleaned the beach.
It's officially summer, which means…..the #dailydip is back! This will be my third summer in a row committing to a daily ocean plunge, followed by a beach clean-up ??. After my dip tonight, I also decided to check out the #pride lights on the @DTSantaMonica #ThirdStreetPromenade. There's plenty of room to #socialdistance (especially on weeknights) and with this weather, you can't find a better place to get some fresh air and support local businesses ??. In case you find yourself in SM this summer, a few of my favorite spots are: @backyardbowls for acai, @eatflowerchild for healthy eats, @elephante for a special lunch/dinner, @uovopasta to carb-load, and the new @santamonicaproper (for a gorge home base during your visit). See ya in the ?! #DTSantaMonica #samopride
Billy Porter made a drink.
BLACK ?? PRIDE ?? JOY ?? #ad I celebrate my Black Pride by standing boldly in my authenticity. With every breath and action I take, I consciously choose my truth and I try to reveal that power through my art, my activism and my humanity. Celebrating Pride 2020 weekend with @ketelone_us, a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIa community. Thank you for your donation to the @translawcenter, a non-profit org that does what it takes to keep trans & gender nonconforming people alive, thriving, and fighting for liberation. ? #BlackJoy #BlackPride #Pride2020 Photo & Fashion Direction by @sammyratelle Jacket by @theblondsny Bathing suit by @patrickchurchny Sunglasses by @islynyc Shoes by @shoedaism Necklace by @mckenzieliautaudjewelry
Willie Gomez got some sun.
Terry Miller wiped his forehead.
Taylor Bennett flexed.
Victor Turpin got a tank tan.
Max Emerson caught some waves.
Matthew Camp got sweaty.
Ashley Mckenzie vibed in the garden.
Cameron Dallas dropped a new single.
Eliad Cohen showed off his veins.
And Gregg Sulkin worked out at home.
6 months ago, I wasn’t eating well & not exercising often. I decided to change that & today, I’ve never felt stronger or felt healthier. I’m humbled and beyond happy that some of you are on this healthy journey with me & part of our growing community. Let’s continue to be push ourselves & be better. And if you’re not part of our community yet, we welcome you with open arms. # *Fitness plan coming next month! (now back to my @tonal workout)
