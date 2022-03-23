florida man

Ron DeSantis just reaffirmed his status as human garbage

Florida governor Ron DeSantis put his transphobia on full display while challenging the results of last week’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) swimming championship women’s 500-yard freestyle event.

Trans athlete Lia Thomas narrowly beat Florida-native Emma Weyant, but not according to DeSantis.

In a proclamation that misgenders Thomas and has no bearing on the results, the governor declared Weyant, who previously won the silver medal at the 400m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics, the “rightful winner” of the event.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” DeSantis tweeted along with the proclamation.

He continued: “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

DeSantis’ position that transgender athletes being allowed to compete puts “ideology ahead of opportunity for women athletes” has no scientific basis, according to experts.

Many were quick to call out his transphobic comments for what they are:

Last year, DeSantis signed legislation banning trans athletes from competing in women’s athletics in Florida high schools and colleges.

He’s also signaled support for the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which now sits on his desk awaiting signature after it was passed by the state senate earlier this month.