Ron DeSantis’ latest proposal proves he wants only the worst for Florida students

It seems that yelling at children to unmask and forcing trans students to be outed to their parents aren’t enough for this mess of a governor.
Three years after signing a bill allowed public school teachers to be armed, DeSantis is putting forth a new push to militarize the classroom.
He now wants to instate any and all underqualified veterans as full-time teachers:
.@GovDeSantis on recruiting veterans to the teaching field: “Our veterans have a wealth of knowledge and experience they can bring to bear in the classroom. […] For too long, the requirements to be a teacher have been too rigid.” https://t.co/qgM3g485JT pic.twitter.com/iuXi4ZCZu3
— The Hill (@thehill) August 14, 2022
The governor proposed that any veteran with half a bachelor’s degree worth of credits and a single subject area test should be able to teach–certification be damned!
It’s clear that he’s decided that for Florida, this answer to the teachers’ shortage is not better conditions and salary for educators, but less qualified educators in the classroom.
Related: Florida students are getting screwed over “Don’t Say Gay” law — now they’re fighting back
According to DeSantis, the problem with educators in his state (you know, the state with the third lowest literacy rate in the country) is that “the requirements to be a teacher have been too rigid.”
He also cites that veterans have “a wealth of knowledge and experience they can bring to bear in the classroom.” While there are undoubtedly areas of knowledge specific to service members, the idea that military training prepares one to teach general studies is a wild one.
All of this is especially remarkable coming from a loudly outspoken member of the party that just last month attempted to block the PACT Act, a veteran healthcare bill, before caving to intense public backlash.
This governor is no stranger to getting his ideas (and general character) torn up on social media for short-sightedness, hypocrisy, and general lack of awareness.
This latest proposal is no different:
in STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997) the use of combat veterans as school teachers is how the movie signals its society has become irredeemably broken and cartoonishly fascist https://t.co/6QUnxpBnbJ
— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) August 15, 2022
The requirements to be a Governor have clearly not been rigid enough.
— Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) August 14, 2022
When DeSantis says teacher requirements are too rigid, what he’s actually saying is it needs to be easier to install unqualified teachers who can indoctrinate children using conservative ideology and revisionist history. https://t.co/mUXsD3XhI9
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 14, 2022
I am a retired teacher and a veteran. I was professional at both. Everybody went to school, so everybody thinks they can teach. They can’t. Teaching takes specific training and expertise, most importantly, content knowledge. I taught History with a degree in History.
— Carl Bingman (@CarlBingman) August 14, 2022
I’m imagining Lee Ermy from “Full Metal Jacket” teaching a bunch of 2nd graders.
Look, military people are usually great folks. I’m a veteran too. But that doesn’t make vets remotely qualified to be teachers. Totally different skill sets
This is just wallpapering over shortages https://t.co/2f4owBw3Kc
— Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) August 14, 2022
There’s already a teacher’s shortage, I’m not sure, “Hey! Anyone can do it!” is the answer when they’re already undervalued.
— 3 Calls A Day (@3callsaday) August 14, 2022
— Jonathan Burke (@Darth_Burkie) August 14, 2022
I guess if you don’t give a shit about kids getting shot up in schools, it’s not too much of a stretch to not care if teachers have standards. https://t.co/fyA1OYb0g1
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 15, 2022
My son is a 23 year old veteran. Marine. Sorry, but the Marines taught him nothing that would be of value in a classroom. We are a family of appropriately trained public school teachers and our Marine does not measure up to be a teacher.
— Joe&Kamala🛹 (@Resurrected33) August 14, 2022
I guess if you don’t give a shit about kids getting shot up in schools, it’s not too much of a stretch to not care if teachers have standards. https://t.co/fyA1OYb0g1
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 15, 2022
Drag Race icon Trixie Mattel might have the most politically informed and analytical take of all:
are you people on crack
— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) August 15, 2022
Related: Watch Ron DeSantis’ brain malfunction as he rails against “woke math”
8 Comments
dbmcvey
It’s bad when politicians get involved in education.
My2CentsWorth
It is very bad when people like DeSantis get involved in politics. Very dangerous too.
Jeremiah
This is a deliberate part of their plan. The more poorly educated the voter the more likely they’ll vote GOP.
My2CentsWorth
In 30 years – if there are no disasters such as WW III – the U. S. will be on par with the most backward Islamic theocracy that exist.
Mister P
Thank you Jeremiah. That’s correct.
Kangol2
He’s systematically trying to destroy Florida and turn it into a fascist laboratory. I’m all for trained, qualified veterans teaching but this plan is beyond absurd and endangers the education of young people.
Seriously, Florida voters, he has GOT TO GO and you have the opportunity to send him packing in November!
My2CentsWorth
If he goes he might end up with a high level federal position – including the president.
bachy
“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark…”