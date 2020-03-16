Rugby player suspended after grabbing opponents’ crotch on camera

English rugby star Joe Marler has been suspended after grabbing another player’s crotch on live TV.

In a heated moment during the Six Nations Championship earlier this month, 29-year-old Marler was caught on camera tugging on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ crotch on the field.

The incident was witnessed in real time by people all over the world before being widely shared on social media.

England prop Joe Marler caught on camera grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones' GENITALS during on-field melee in Six Nations clash at Twickenham.. Hang on thats just not cricket! pic.twitter.com/dNfvQa2GxF — D.N.S. (@DubaiNameShame) March 8, 2020

When asked about it afterwards, Jones didn’t seem very happy about the whole thing, telling a reporter “Hopefully, World Rugby will have a look at it.”

The 34-year-old father of two went on to say that a lot of people saw the footage and have been supportive of him, but he expressed doubt over whether Marler would face any consequences.

? Alun Wyn Jones on the Marler incident pic.twitter.com/YleT7Cw1VL — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) March 7, 2020

Wales coach Wayne Pivac added that Marler’s behavior sets a bad example.

“There’s no place for that in the game,” he said. “We’re all role models for the young players and the next generation of the game, and there are rules in the game. You can’t go outside those rules. If you do, then you face punishment.”

Marler initially responded to the criticism by calling the whole thing “complete bullocks.”

Bollocks. Complete bollocks. — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) March 8, 2020

But over the weekend, it was announced he would be suspended from the game for 10 weeks.

Marler hasn’t issued any comment since his penalty was announced. He also hasn’t posted any additional tweets, and his Instagram page has been deactivated.

