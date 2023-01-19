Saint Laurent men’s fashion show is giving Miley Cyrus, ‘Seinfeld’, and lesbian conductor vibes

Paris Fashion Week kicked off its men’s shows with a chic collection of evening wear from Saint Laurent on Wednesday.

The tailored and gothic ensembles are the skilled handiwork of the French luxury house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who just so happens to be gay.

Featuring dark trench coats, turtlenecks, blouses with big bows, and others with plunging necklines, the sleek androgynous line also appears to draw references from some unlikely sources that we’ll get into in a minute.

The overall vibe of the show was modern vampire goth accentuated by the classical piano music and the sparse setting inside the Bourse de Commerce, a former wheat commodities exchange that has been transformed into an exhibition site for contemporary art and fashion.

With stoic models parading down the circular catwalk, the runway was about a dozen creepy masks away from turning into an Eyes Wide Shut party. The password is Fidelio!

But let’s put aside the creepy couture ambiance and get down to the collection’s more lighthearted inspirations.

Whether you are a fan of Gucci and Prada, or Old Navy and Zara, check out all the unlikely lewks Saint Laurent is giving this season.

Category is: Taking the plunge and making the haters jealous.

This ’80s shoulder padded blazer with a sexy, cleavage-baring blouse is serving strong Miley Cyrus Flowers energy. Sorry, Liam!

Category is: Monochromatic incognito warriors assemble!

These black and white high-neck killer disguises are ready to go to battle just like Mad magazine’s iconic wordless comic strip Spy vs. Spy.

This gives me Spy vs Spy vibes. pic.twitter.com/t180M8u96t — Iskulya (@iskulya) January 12, 2023

Category is: Pussy bow for your nerves!

Not everyone can get away with this delicate, silky, puffy shirt… not that there’s anything wrong with that!

Category is: Opulence. You. Own. Everythingggg!

This commanding black jacket and white high collared top is serving all the Tár fictional, award-worthy, world-renowned lesbian conductor realness. #ForYourConsideration

Category is: Demon lover first time at the ball in couture.

This sexy, goth number slays harder than a vampire villain turned anti-hero soulmate. #Spike

