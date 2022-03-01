Sam Elliott goes on epic rant trashing “piece of sh*t” gay movie ‘Power of the Dog’

Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott, known for his roles in A Star is Born, The Golden Compass and Ghost Rider, has made his feelings known about this year’s acclaimed Oscar-frontrunner, The Power of the Dog.

In a recent interview, Elliot trashed the movie, its preoccupation with homosexuality, and its director Jane Campion. Speaking with the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Elliott, who has made a career out of playing cowboy roles, labeled the film a “piece of sh*t” for the “evisceration of an American West.”

“All these f*cking cowboys in this movie looked like [chippendale dancers]. They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f*ckin’ movie,” Elliott seethed.

“I think that’s what the movie is about,” Marron intervened.

That didn’t stop Elliott’s tirade.

“What the f*ck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?” he griped. “And why the f*ck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana?”

He then went on to criticize the lack of families depicted on the Western frontier in the film.

“I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his fucking chaps. He had two pairs of chaps — a wooly pair and a leather pair. And every f*cking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the fucking house, storm up the f*cking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f*ck? Where’s the Western in this Western?”

“I took it personal, pal,” Elliott concluded.

We love Elliott as an actor, and in fairness, he doesn’t seem to have a problem with homosexuality in and of itself, just when someone uses the iconography of the Old West to make a point about homoeroticism in a male-dominated world.

At one point in the interview, he also praised Jane Campion, who is a frontrunner for the Best Director Oscar, claiming that he liked her work, before further deriding her choices on The Power of the Dog.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Elliot also said he “loved” Lady Gaga, which also endears him to us. And his wife, actress Katherine Ross, supported AIDS charities in the 1980s.

But seriously, Sam? Can’t stand the thought of gay cowboys? The myth of the American West is just that… a myth.

Just remember, dude, it’s only a movie.