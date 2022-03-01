Sam Elliott goes on epic rant trashing “piece of sh*t” gay movie ‘Power of the Dog’

Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott, known for his roles in A Star is Born, The Golden Compass and Ghost Rider, has made his feelings known about this year’s acclaimed Oscar-frontrunner, The Power of the Dog.
In a recent interview, Elliot trashed the movie, its preoccupation with homosexuality, and its director Jane Campion. Speaking with the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Elliott, who has made a career out of playing cowboy roles, labeled the film a “piece of sh*t” for the “evisceration of an American West.”
“All these f*cking cowboys in this movie looked like [chippendale dancers]. They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f*ckin’ movie,” Elliott seethed.
“I think that’s what the movie is about,” Marron intervened.
That didn’t stop Elliott’s tirade.
“What the f*ck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West?” he griped. “And why the f*ck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana?”
He then went on to criticize the lack of families depicted on the Western frontier in the film.
“I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his fucking chaps. He had two pairs of chaps — a wooly pair and a leather pair. And every f*cking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the fucking house, storm up the f*cking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f*ck? Where’s the Western in this Western?”
“I took it personal, pal,” Elliott concluded.
We love Elliott as an actor, and in fairness, he doesn’t seem to have a problem with homosexuality in and of itself, just when someone uses the iconography of the Old West to make a point about homoeroticism in a male-dominated world.
At one point in the interview, he also praised Jane Campion, who is a frontrunner for the Best Director Oscar, claiming that he liked her work, before further deriding her choices on The Power of the Dog.
Elsewhere in the podcast, Elliot also said he “loved” Lady Gaga, which also endears him to us. And his wife, actress Katherine Ross, supported AIDS charities in the 1980s.
But seriously, Sam? Can’t stand the thought of gay cowboys? The myth of the American West is just that… a myth.
Just remember, dude, it’s only a movie.
powersthatbe
Who put 50p in her?
Next.
stan_heck984623462
I love Sam Elliot. This is his opinion and it doesn’t make him a bad man. He did not like the film and he is entitled that opinion. It wasn’t his type of film. Now I loved “The Power of the Dog” but I see his point. Don’t make his comments sound like something its not!! He didn’t like a film and that is all!
Cam
@stan_heck984623462
I love how people still keep trying to claim things aren’t bigoted because “It’s just their opinion”.
Um, yeah, that’s exactly what bigotry is, their opinion.
Jbaltes
I didn’t find the move particularly engaging. Overall, rather tedious.
Godabed
I guarantee Sam doesn’t know sh*t about Cowboy’s actual history, or the history of gay cowboys. Or how Hollywood took the stories of famous black cowboys and made them all white.
SamB
Clickbait. The title makes it seem like he’s homophobic even though he had a long guest star role on Grace and Frankie… He had a problem with a bad movie, who cares?
Cam
Interesting, you brought in two screenames already to defend him. Hmmm, if the bigoted right wing troll is defending him, makes me think it’s even MORE likely he was being a bigot.
johncp56
Basic AssHat at this point sorry I use to like him now who knows,
Cam
So Elliott is bitching that a western wasn’t filmed in America?
I guess he forgot that the term “Spaghetti Western” was coined because so many of them were filmed in Italy.
LeavingPhilly
A narrative film is not a representation of reality. The inability to see a different representation of the Western, directed by a woman and with queer themes, is typical toxic masculinity. Also, just because you act in Westerns doesn’t give you ownership of the genre or how someone subverts it. Fool.