Sarah Michelle Gellar slays ‘Drag Race’, Colman Domingo leaves no crumbs, Ziwe reads George Santos to filth

From Beyoncé’s Renaissance film premiere in London to Colman Domingo’s Color Purple red carpet look, here’s just a taste of what was buzzing on our social accounts at the end of the year.

Beyoncé’s London premiere of her Renaissance film was a silver odyssey of style:

There are many tribes within the queer community — and for gay men— Bears, Otters and Twinks serve as a way to categorize body types:

Nonbinary actor E.R. Fightmaster told us why Grey’s Anatomy is a “gay show”:

The Red, White & Royal Blue boys looked dapper AF at the Academy Museum Gala:

Janelle Monáe made History as the first-ever Genderless Spirit of Soul Award recipient at the 2023 Soul Train Awards:

The Color Purple red carpet left no crumbs:

Lee Pace gave us a BTS peek into his gym routine:

The Drag Race Season 16 trailer had us gooped & gagged:

Kim Chi talked about the limitless and transformative power of makeup:

SNL made us want a new ABBA-inspired Christmas group:

Ziwe interviewed George Santos and it’s required viewing:

Cher gaves us a new single to celebrate the season:

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:

Some truly unexpected things were said at the Great Red and Blue Debate:

School board president trolls Moms for Liberty by getting sworn in on a stack of banned books:

A fond farewell to beloved actor Andre Braugher:

Here’s what happened over at Into:

Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated ‘Pink Friday 2’ album:

Charli XCX revealed her next record is finished and comes out in 2024:

Lastly, here’s the latest over at GayCities:

12 can’t-miss hits to enjoy in the City of Angels:

5 queer-friendly venues ignite New York City’s arts renaissance:

