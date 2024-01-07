social network

Sarah Michelle Gellar slays ‘Drag Race’, Colman Domingo leaves no crumbs, Ziwe reads George Santos to filth

By

From Beyoncé’s Renaissance film premiere in London to Colman Domingo’s Color Purple red carpet look, here’s just a taste of what was buzzing on our social accounts at the end of the year.

Beyoncé’s London premiere of her Renaissance film was a silver odyssey of style:

@queerty

The #Renaissance #London red carpet looks hit different ? #Beyonce #TaylorSwift

? original sound – Queerty*

There are many tribes within the queer community — and for gay men— Bears, Otters and Twinks serve as a way to categorize body types:

@queerty

There are many tribes within the queer community — and for gay men— Bears, Otters and Twinks — serve as a way to categorize body types. #QueertyQuickies #bears #otters #twinks

? original sound – Queerty*

Nonbinary actor E.R. Fightmaster told us why Grey’s Anatomy is a “gay show”:

@queerty

Nonbinary actor E.R. Fightmaster tells us why Greys Anatomy is a “gay show”. #greysanatomy #erfightmaster #nonbinary #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

The Red, White & Royal Blue boys looked dapper AF at the Academy Museum Gala:

@queerty

Category is: AcademyMuseum! Here’s just a few of our favorite #lewks from the evening. #kekepalmer #redwhiteandroyalblue

? original sound – Queerty*

Janelle Monáe made History as the first-ever Genderless Spirit of Soul Award recipient at the 2023 Soul Train Awards:

@queerty

Janelle Monáe Makes History as the First Ever Genderless Spirit of Soul Award Recipient at the 2023 Soul Train Awards. #janellemonae #soultrain #soultrainawards #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

The Color Purple red carpet left no crumbs:

@queerty

Here are just a flock of our favorite frocks from #TheColorPurple redcarpet! ?? #hallebailey #oprah

? original sound – Queerty*

Lee Pace gave us a BTS peek into his gym routine:

@queerty

Lee Pace shares BTS ‘Foundation’ fight sequence rehearsal scene sans shirt. #leepace #bts #founditonamazon #foundation

? original sound – Queerty*

The Drag Race Season 16 trailer had us gooped & gagged:

@queerty

Babe, wake up: new #RupaulsDragRace #Season16 trailer dropped! ? #RuPaul #DragRace

? original sound – Queerty*

Kim Chi talked about the limitless and transformative power of makeup:

@queerty

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 star Kim Chi talks about the limitless & transformative power you can achevie with makeup. #QueertyClassics #KimChi #RDR #Makeup

? original sound – Queerty*

SNL made us want a new ABBA-inspired Christmas group:

@queerty

The #Holiday album we deserve…?? #SNL #Abba #MammaMia

? original sound – Queerty*

Ziwe interviewed George Santos and it’s required viewing:

@queerty

How many of these LGBTQ+ civil rights icons does #GeorgeSantos know when asked by queen #Ziwe? ?

? original sound – Queerty*

Cher gaves us a new single to celebrate the season:

@queerty

DJ, hit it! When mother @cher says play her Christmas track, we oblidge! #Cher #CherChristmas #Christmas #DJPlayAChristmasSong

? original sound – Queerty*

And don’t forgot to follow LGBTQ Nation’s Threads, Into’s Threads & GayCities’ Threads to keep up on the latest and greatest from all our sites.

