SF Gay Men’s Chorus gives first virtual performance and it’s beautiful

As San Francisco is currently in lockdown, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus obviously can’t meet up for rehearsals or performances. However, the members know about the power of song: to offer comfort, lift spirits and honor others.

To this end, the chorus yesterday released a virtual performance, collated from 150 of its members recording themselves on camera.

“SFGMC’s first virtual chorus performance is dedicated to the “Truly Brave” first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. You are our heroes,” the chorus said in a statement accompanying the video.

The song they perform is a mash-up of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and Sara Bareilles’ “Brave.”

The first openly gay choir in the world, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ history dates back to 1978. It currently has around 300 members

Because of social distancing measures and bans on large gatherings, the chorus has canceled all of its performance through to June. In the meanwhile, it will be producing new content and re-sharing archive performances through its social media channels and new SFGMC TV portal.

