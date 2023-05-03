Shaun T celebrates turning 45 with the thirstiest of thirst traps

Many happy returns to fitness instructor Shaun T. He turned 45 yesterday and is looking hotter than ever, going by photos he posted to his social media. Click the image below to see the full pic.
He followed it up with this.
He also took time out to thank his other half, husband Scott Blokker, for organizing a birthday party.
Shaun T (née Shaun Thompson) was born in 1978, and raised in New Jersey and Philadelphia. He became famous for his workouts, including T25, Insanity, and Let’s Get Up. In the last couple of years, he’s also begun training as a competitive bodybuilder and documenting his journey online.
Shaun married his husband Scott back in 2012. They tried for several years to become parents. In 2017, they finally became dads to twin sons Silas Rhys and Sander Vaughn via surrogacy. Shaun often shares adorable videos of his family life on his Instagram.
Husband Blokker responded to Shaun online, saying, “Anything and everything for you ❤️”
Sweet!
One Comment
Vince
I’m 55 and I’ve found it wasn’t until I hit 50 that I noticed that my age kind of caught up to me even though I’m living more healthy today then I’ve ever been in my younger years.
Of course a life long commitment to health and fitness really puts you ahead.