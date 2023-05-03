hello daddy

Shaun T celebrates turning 45 with the thirstiest of thirst traps

By
Shaun T celebrates turning 45
Shaun T (Photo: Twitter)

Many happy returns to fitness instructor Shaun T. He turned 45 yesterday and is looking hotter than ever, going by photos he posted to his social media. Click the image below to see the full pic.

He followed it up with this.

He also took time out to thank his other half, husband Scott Blokker, for organizing a birthday party.

Shaun T (née Shaun Thompson) was born in 1978, and raised in New Jersey and Philadelphia. He became famous for his workouts, including T25, Insanity, and Let’s Get Up. In the last couple of years, he’s also begun training as a competitive bodybuilder and documenting his journey online.

Shaun married his husband Scott back in 2012. They tried for several years to become parents. In 2017, they finally became dads to twin sons Silas Rhys and Sander Vaughn via surrogacy. Shaun often shares adorable videos of his family life on his Instagram.

Husband Blokker responded to Shaun online, saying, “Anything and everything for you ❤️”

Sweet!

