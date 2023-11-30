Spotify is sending queer people to three cities & the gays have some thoughts!

The gays are being sent away… to three of the most progressive and queer-friendly cities in the country.
Hey, life could be worse!
On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled its annual overview of our listening habits, Spotify Wrapped. The big takeaway is, nobody can seem to be alone with their thoughts for even one second!
Our favorite pop stars are great, but do you really need to be listening to 70,000 minutes of Kim Petras, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama?
If the answer is “yes,” then you might be gay! And Spotify thinks you belong in one of three places: Burlington, Vermont; Berkeley, California; and Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pack your favorite knitted sweater and beanie, and hit the road, hunty!
A spokesperson for Spotify told the New York Times there were 1,300 Sound Town locations for the app’s 574 million users. Of them, .6% were assigned to Burlington.
That seems like a lot! Who needs the annual Pew survey on the number of LGBTQ+-identifying Americans?
We’ve got Spotify!
As we know, LGBTQ+ people aren’t homogenous; and thus, there are some subtle differences between our queer sound towns. For example: Berkeley is for circuit twinks, and Cambridge is for sad girls!
The way I cosplay as Berkeley online just to get clcoked as Cambridge— Lucas (@lucasdell) November 29, 2023
But overall, the vibes of Burlington, Cambridge and Berkeley are similar. The three college towns are LGBTQ+ havens, full of art and culture.
“I know a lot of the artists that we’ve been identified with are artists who identify as queer,” said John Flanagan, a spokesperson for Burlington City Arts. “So a lot of people who listen to those artists are aligning with Burlingtonian values. And I think that’s spot on. And we really do pride ourselves on inclusivity and exquisite taste.”
Unsurprisingly, all of this exquisite taste is expensive! The average monthly rent for apartments in Burlington, Cambridge and Berkeley are: $2,236, $3,658 and $3,382.
Where are the sugar daddies at? Tell us, Spotify!!
While we’re on the subject of Spotify, check out Queerty’s 2023 Holiday Playlist and be sure to follow us, too!
Covid Hermit
“Berkeley is for circuit twinks”
Um, ok. I got Berkeley, but with top artists including Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Duke Ellington (whose longtime collaborator Billy Strayhorn was openly gay), and Miles Davis. Not exactly circuit party material…
Kangol2
I usually don’t comment on articles this inane, but really, Queerty, you have outdone yourself with stereotypes. Also, you do realize there are hundreds of millions of people, young and old, of all races listening to Spotify, right? Right?