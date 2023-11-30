Spotify is sending queer people to three cities & the gays have some thoughts!

The gays are being sent away… to three of the most progressive and queer-friendly cities in the country.

Hey, life could be worse!

On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled its annual overview of our listening habits, Spotify Wrapped. The big takeaway is, nobody can seem to be alone with their thoughts for even one second!

Our favorite pop stars are great, but do you really need to be listening to 70,000 minutes of Kim Petras, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama?

If the answer is “yes,” then you might be gay! And Spotify thinks you belong in one of three places: Burlington, Vermont; Berkeley, California; and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pack your favorite knitted sweater and beanie, and hit the road, hunty!

“In the United States if you are listening to music that is considered to be too gay they take you and they force you to move to a place called Berkeley.” pic.twitter.com/BdRneomKfg — Gae Sremmurd (@ourfirstcaress) November 29, 2023

does she…you know…have spotify listening habits in common with berkeley, burlington, or cambridge? — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) November 29, 2023

people who got burlington & people who got berkeley pic.twitter.com/rNTlXV449t — merry prankster (@vanillajillato) November 30, 2023

spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge — carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023

LGBT actually stands for Let’s Go to Burlington Together — lj (sister of the loam) (@ljinthealps) November 29, 2023

me showing up in Cambridge, MA to meet all the other sad guys and girlies



pic.twitter.com/FedRZeeOPT — ???? ? ? (@JackDMurphy) November 29, 2023

Me and the girlies in Cambridge, MA pic.twitter.com/JUF1pu8FyK — Alex (@hellohubbard) November 29, 2023

A spokesperson for Spotify told the New York Times there were 1,300 Sound Town locations for the app’s 574 million users. Of them, .6% were assigned to Burlington.

That seems like a lot! Who needs the annual Pew survey on the number of LGBTQ+-identifying Americans?

We’ve got Spotify!

burlington usa according to spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/b2AESPzV6s — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) November 29, 2023

As we know, LGBTQ+ people aren’t homogenous; and thus, there are some subtle differences between our queer sound towns. For example: Berkeley is for circuit twinks, and Cambridge is for sad girls!

Berkeley, CA vs Cambridge, MA pic.twitter.com/ZCoSeobfRU — lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) November 29, 2023

The way I cosplay as Berkeley online just to get clcoked as Cambridge — Lucas (@lucasdell) November 29, 2023

imagine explaining this to me literally 18 hours ago https://t.co/FZ8LoZs5gZ — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) November 29, 2023

Id sell one aspirins as Molly and the other oregano as weed. https://t.co/J6P5hEKjpX — Goth Punktifex ? (@gay4nonprofit) November 29, 2023

berkeley gays vs. cambridge gays pic.twitter.com/zMjSEp3Q4R — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 29, 2023

But overall, the vibes of Burlington, Cambridge and Berkeley are similar. The three college towns are LGBTQ+ havens, full of art and culture.

“I know a lot of the artists that we’ve been identified with are artists who identify as queer,” said John Flanagan, a spokesperson for Burlington City Arts. “So a lot of people who listen to those artists are aligning with Burlingtonian values. And I think that’s spot on. And we really do pride ourselves on inclusivity and exquisite taste.”

Unsurprisingly, all of this exquisite taste is expensive! The average monthly rent for apartments in Burlington, Cambridge and Berkeley are: $2,236, $3,658 and $3,382.

Where are the sugar daddies at? Tell us, Spotify!!

She was dropped off in Berkeley, USA pic.twitter.com/attuo46ciE — ???(jörk)???? (@papi_lechuga) November 29, 2023

everyone gay person getting berkeley and burlington but they plopped me in provo utah pic.twitter.com/i1dB5u8f8i — matt (@mattxiv) November 29, 2023

Spotify is trying to create a homosexual homeland in Berkeley California — Dr. Poopie Esq. (@evilratperson) November 29, 2023

the girls and i going out in burlington vt pic.twitter.com/fIAjeaZEtl — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 29, 2023

the Provo, Utah girls watching all the Burlington and Berkeley girls having fun on the tl pic.twitter.com/azYUo5LbyH — natalie (@natalieegrim) November 29, 2023

get in sad bisexuals we’re going to cambridge, massachusetts pic.twitter.com/qB8tKrSw83 — Devi Ruia (@DeviRuia) November 29, 2023

While we’re on the subject of Spotify, check out Queerty’s 2023 Holiday Playlist and be sure to follow us, too!