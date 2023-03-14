Surprise! Yet another anti-drag legislator’s dragged-up past just surfaced, because of course it did

Like clockwork — nay, more reliably than clockwork — another anti-drag republican has had their past drag entertainment experience dredged up from the depths. One might think that these queerphobic legislators would be tired of stepping directly on rakes, yet they stride confidently ever-forward.

This week, it was Missouri State Senator Nick Schroer’s turn on the the right’s national hypocrisy tour. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Texas State Rep. Nate Schlatzine both had their own recent moments in the spotlight, but Schroer is ready to take the stage.

Fellow Missouri politician Justice Horn took to Twitter on Monday to give Schroer a taste of his own dragged up medicine. Horn posted an old photo of the state senator in a blonde pigtail wig, with fake breasts under a t-shirt reading “Super sexy girl”. Mhm.

Let’s just say he was busted in more ways than one:

Here’s a picture of Republican Missouri State Senator, Nick Schroer in drag.



I’m starting to see a pattern—the politicians that are the most outspoken about banning drag, have photos that later surface of them in drag. There’s a whole lot of projection going on from their side. pic.twitter.com/VbfeykfdBb — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) March 13, 2023

Schroer’s response was a limp as they always are, as he insisted that him putting on a wig and makeup for theatrical fun is totally different from when those yucky LGBTQ+ people put on a wig and makeup for theatrical fun.

He really made his case:

Just years ago MO dems used Halloween pics of me. Now it's high school/college pics while in theatre. Next, pics of me as Jesus for stations of the cross to say I'm blasphemous or that time I was the Big Bad Wolf in a student play to allege I'm a furry? Thespian not lesbian 1/ https://t.co/CHatwguVDG — Nick Schroer (@NickBSchroer) March 13, 2023

As theater lovers ourselves, we’re unfamiliar with the production featuring a vaguely handsome woman in “super sexy girl” attire, but maybe his drama knowledge is more niche than ours!

It was doubly fun to watch him also jump to the defense of “furry” accusations that no one had brought against him. As a sitting political official, it was incredibly important that he get out ahead of that story.

Horn followed by doing some beautiful work of speaking to Schroer in the only language he might understand — a.k.a toxic masculinity.

The former let the latter know right away who would come out on top in stats:

Oh, I’ve struck a nerve huh?



Little republican men like you are funny to me, a whole lot of talking for such a small guy. What are you, like under 6ft, probably benching no more than 315. I don’t need to oppress others to feel like a man—but it seems like you do. https://t.co/yrY5ZyRFhl — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) March 13, 2023

He then apologized to his future constituents for stooping to Schroer’s level for a moment:

To my faithful followers, I’m sorry you had to see a side of me today that I don’t like to show, but sometimes you got to check some folks on this app.



Lesson of the day: Don’t get in a Twitter fight with a sassy gay educated Black man. If we’re good, we good—period. pic.twitter.com/mQzrxjQiNQ — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) March 13, 2023

Glad to see one of these two has some honesty about him.