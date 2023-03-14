Surprise! Yet another anti-drag legislator’s dragged-up past just surfaced, because of course it did

Like clockwork — nay, more reliably than clockwork — another anti-drag republican has had their past drag entertainment experience dredged up from the depths. One might think that these queerphobic legislators would be tired of stepping directly on rakes, yet they stride confidently ever-forward.
This week, it was Missouri State Senator Nick Schroer’s turn on the the right’s national hypocrisy tour. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Texas State Rep. Nate Schlatzine both had their own recent moments in the spotlight, but Schroer is ready to take the stage.
Fellow Missouri politician Justice Horn took to Twitter on Monday to give Schroer a taste of his own dragged up medicine. Horn posted an old photo of the state senator in a blonde pigtail wig, with fake breasts under a t-shirt reading “Super sexy girl”. Mhm.
Let’s just say he was busted in more ways than one:
Schroer’s response was a limp as they always are, as he insisted that him putting on a wig and makeup for theatrical fun is totally different from when those yucky LGBTQ+ people put on a wig and makeup for theatrical fun.
He really made his case:
As theater lovers ourselves, we’re unfamiliar with the production featuring a vaguely handsome woman in “super sexy girl” attire, but maybe his drama knowledge is more niche than ours!
It was doubly fun to watch him also jump to the defense of “furry” accusations that no one had brought against him. As a sitting political official, it was incredibly important that he get out ahead of that story.
Horn followed by doing some beautiful work of speaking to Schroer in the only language he might understand — a.k.a toxic masculinity.
The former let the latter know right away who would come out on top in stats:
He then apologized to his future constituents for stooping to Schroer’s level for a moment:
Glad to see one of these two has some honesty about him.
2 Comments
abfab
So now he goes with the hyper-macho-proud-boys-look. That a boy.
abfab
How very Pippi Longstocking!