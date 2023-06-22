Take our quiz to reveal your inner ‘And Just Like That…’ persona

It’s finally here! The highly anticipated second season of And Just Like That is premiering with two episodes on Max Thursday, June 22.
After almost a year since the first season aired, fans can finally get their AJLT/SATC fix with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returning as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.
We’ll also be reunited with our cherished first-season friends, including Che Diaz, Seema Patel, Dr. Nya Wallace, and Lisa Todd Wexley. And hold on to your cosmos—Kim Cattrall is set to dazzle in a surprise cameo, while John Corbett reprises his role as the ever-charming Aidan.
With all these exciting developments, it’s no wonder why everyone is buzzing about the new season.
If you’re just as excited as we are for And Just Like That… Season 2, take our quiz to find out which character you are most like!
And just like that...let's embark on a journey of self-discovery
Close your eyes and imagine Carrie Bradshaw herself is reading you the questions that follow.
Answer them honestly and take a peek into which And Just Like That... character you are most like.
Then tune in to Max starting June 22 to see how your favorite characters have changed since the last season.
1. In a world filled with endless digital distractions, which type of app captures your heart the most:
1. Amazon/shopping apps – for those retail therapy sessions
2. Grindr/dating apps – in search of love, lust, or a little of both
3. YouTube/video apps – a visual escape from reality
4. Spotify/music apps – creating the perfect soundtrack to your life
5. Candy Crush/gaming apps – where sweet victories await
6. Slack/work apps – when the hustle never truly sleeps
2. When traversing the unpredictable landscape of life, how do you deal with the unexpected challenges that come your way while navigating through life?
1. Turning to your trusty group of friends for solace and advice
2. Diving headfirst into work, channeling your energy into productivity
3. Seeking solace in the comforting arms of a lover
4. Penning your thoughts in a journal, finding clarity through written words
5. Taking time away from the hustle and bustle of city life
6. Letting your inner creative shine through by engaging in a craft or hobby
3. In a city that never sleeps and always eats, which delightful street food stand has you strutting across the bustling streets for a quick bite?
1. The ever-charming hot dog & pretzel stand – a classic taste of the city
2. The exotic Halal food truck – where adventure meets your taste buds
