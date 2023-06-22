hello lovers!

Take our quiz to reveal your inner ‘And Just Like That…’ persona

A candid shot of the primary cast of 'And Just Like That...' on the red carpet together

It’s finally here! The highly anticipated second season of And Just Like That is premiering with two episodes on Max Thursday, June 22.

After almost a year since the first season aired, fans can finally get their AJLT/SATC fix with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returning as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

We’ll also be reunited with our cherished first-season friends, including Che Diaz, Seema Patel, Dr. Nya Wallace, and Lisa Todd Wexley. And hold on to your cosmos—Kim Cattrall is set to dazzle in a surprise cameo, while John Corbett reprises his role as the ever-charming Aidan.

With all these exciting developments, it’s no wonder why everyone is buzzing about the new season.

If you’re just as excited as we are for And Just Like That… Season 2, take our quiz to find out which character you are most like!

And just like that...let's embark on a journey of self-discovery

'And Just Like That...' step and repeat

Close your eyes and imagine Carrie Bradshaw herself is reading you the questions that follow.

Answer them honestly and take a peek into which And Just Like That... character you are most like.

Then tune in to Max starting June 22 to see how your favorite characters have changed since the last season.

1. In a world filled with endless digital distractions, which type of app captures your heart the most:

1. Amazon/shopping apps – for those retail therapy sessions
2. Grindr/dating apps – in search of love, lust, or a little of both
3. YouTube/video apps – a visual escape from reality
4. Spotify/music apps – creating the perfect soundtrack to your life
5. Candy Crush/gaming apps – where sweet victories await
6. Slack/work apps – when the hustle never truly sleeps

2. When traversing the unpredictable landscape of life, how do you deal with the unexpected challenges that come your way while navigating through life?

1. Turning to your trusty group of friends for solace and advice
2. Diving headfirst into work, channeling your energy into productivity
3. Seeking solace in the comforting arms of a lover
4. Penning your thoughts in a journal, finding clarity through written words
5. Taking time away from the hustle and bustle of city life
6. Letting your inner creative shine through by engaging in a craft or hobby

3. In a city that never sleeps and always eats, which delightful street food stand has you strutting across the bustling streets for a quick bite?

1. The ever-charming hot dog & pretzel stand – a classic taste of the city
2. The exotic Halal food truck – where adventure meets your taste buds
3. The irresistible bagel & pastry vendor – sweet indulgences on-the-go
4. The essential coffee stand – fueling your daily hustle
5. The iconic pizza truck – because one slice is never enough
6. The whimsical ice cream cart – a frosty escape from the urban heat

4. As you ponder your next thrilling escapade, which adventure sets your heart aflutter?

1. A romantic getaway in a tropical paradise – where love and palm trees sway in the breeze
2. A solo camping trip in the woods – embracing solitude and nature's embrace
3. A shopping spree in New York City – feeding your inner fashionista's desires
4. An epic road trip across the country – discovering hidden gems along the open road
5. A luxury cruise to explore exotic islands and cultures – sailing towards new horizons
6. A sightseeing tour of famous historical sites around the world – walking through the pages of histor

5. In the ceaseless dance of life, how willingly do you surrender yourself to the allure of the unknown and the thrill of new experiences?

1. Not at all – sticking to the familiar comforts
2. Pretty unlikely – a cautious soul in an unpredictable world
3. Neutral – wavering between the known and the undiscovered
4. Somewhat likely – open to change, but with a dash of hesitation
5. Very likely – an adventurous spirit, always seeking new horizons
6. Absolutely – a fearless trailblazer, ready to dive into the unknown

6. Finally...as you peruse this tantalizing array of identical Cosmos, you must decide on the one that 's most calling your name:

This one!
This one!
This one!
This one!
This one!
This one!

And just like that...let's embark on a journey of self-discovery

