Meet the sassy AI drag queen who wants to talk to you about HIV prevention, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal dragged it up.
Wonder of the Seas found “the sexiest man alive.”
@houseofx2020 Replying to @eric We have a winner 🏆 #wonderoftheseas #worldsexiestman #cruiseship #vacation ♬ original sound – Mikey
Andy Cohen hooked up with a fan.
@cnn Neil Patrick Harris and Andy Cohen give Anderson Cooper the giggles with their answers during Never Have I Ever. #cnn #nye #andersoncooper #andycohen #neilpatrickharris ♬ original sound – CNN
Ian Paget went into the heart of a volcano.
Henry slayed for grandma.
@henrydrops She definitely didn't see that coming 👑 #dips #dip #dance #voguing #vogue #dancing #queer #gay #shablam #lgbt #lgbtq #deathdrop #deathdrops #christmas #family #grandma #granny ♬ sonido original – Henrydrops
Cameron Dukes picked up some groceries.
@cookingforgains This almost sent me bro 😮💨😂 #motivation #gym #gymmotivation #bodybuilding #powerlifting ♬ original sound – Cookingforgains
Matt Bomer revealed his most-played song of the year.
@queerty What is #MattBomers most played song of the year?! #FellowTravelers ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Adam Joshua rounded up the parents.
@thatadamlguy I think they accidentally had fun 🙈#awkwardphotoshoot #familyphotoshoot #jcpenneyphotoshoot #family #gayboyfriends🏳️🌈 #gayboys🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 #gaythrouple🏳️🌈 #throuple ♬ Shake It – Metro Station
Guncle Mike kept his phone on lock.
@mikedonsmith Do Not click on the✖️ #guncle #fyp #christmas #holidays #foryou #gay #uncle ♬ original sound – Mike
Homophobes freaked on New Year’s Eve.
@stanbanned new years eve gay kiss cnn ball drop kiss #newyears #gay #kiss #cnn #clip #video ♬ original sound – stanchris
And Stephen Colbert teased Anderson Cooper.
@colbertlateshow What’s better than a #tbt? TWO epic throwback photos of @andycohen and #AndersonCooper. Who doesn’t love an iconic 90s moment? #Colbert ♬ original sound – colbertlateshow
