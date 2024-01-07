tiktalk

Teaching grandma to “slay,” the sexiest man on deck & Anderson Cooper’s thirsty throwback

By

Meet the sassy AI drag queen who wants to talk to you about HIV prevention, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal dragged it up.

@marcellohdz

I love my family ?????? #fyp #parati #badbunny #pedropascal

? original sound – Marcello Hernandez

Wonder of the Seas found “the sexiest man alive.”

@houseofx2020 Replying to @eric We have a winner 🏆 #wonderoftheseas #worldsexiestman #cruiseship #vacation ♬ original sound – Mikey

Andy Cohen hooked up with a fan.

@cnn Neil Patrick Harris and Andy Cohen give Anderson Cooper the giggles with their answers during Never Have I Ever. #cnn #nye #andersoncooper #andycohen #neilpatrickharris ♬ original sound – CNN

Ian Paget went into the heart of a volcano.

@ianpaget_

Diving into the heart of #Masaya Volcano ? 10/10 must do! #nicaragua #vlog

? original sound – Ian Paget

Henry slayed for grandma.

@henrydrops She definitely didn't see that coming 👑 #dips #dip #dance #voguing #vogue #dancing #queer #gay #shablam #lgbt #lgbtq #deathdrop #deathdrops #christmas #family #grandma #granny ♬ sonido original – Henrydrops

Cameron Dukes picked up some groceries.

@cookingforgains This almost sent me bro 😮‍💨😂 #motivation #gym #gymmotivation #bodybuilding #powerlifting ♬ original sound – Cookingforgains

Matt Bomer revealed his most-played song of the year.

@queerty What is #MattBomers most played song of the year?! #FellowTravelers ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Adam Joshua rounded up the parents.

@thatadamlguy I think they accidentally had fun 🙈#awkwardphotoshoot #familyphotoshoot #jcpenneyphotoshoot #family #gayboyfriends🏳️‍🌈 #gayboys🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #gaythrouple🏳️‍🌈 #throuple ♬ Shake It – Metro Station

Guncle Mike kept his phone on lock.

@mikedonsmith Do Not click on the✖️ #guncle #fyp #christmas #holidays #foryou #gay #uncle ♬ original sound – Mike

Homophobes freaked on New Year’s Eve.

@stanbanned new years eve gay kiss cnn ball drop kiss #newyears #gay #kiss #cnn #clip #video ♬ original sound – stanchris

And Stephen Colbert teased Anderson Cooper.

@colbertlateshow What’s better than a #tbt? TWO epic throwback photos of @andycohen and #AndersonCooper. Who doesn’t love an iconic 90s moment? #Colbert ♬ original sound – colbertlateshow

