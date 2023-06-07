can't decide

Ted Cruz’s Twitter page is giving us whiplash with his dueling pro-LGBTQ+ & anti-LGBTQ+ platitudes

By

Ted Cruz can’t seem to decide whether he supports LGBTQ+ people or thinks they’re all a bunch of “sadistic Marxists” who want to do irreparable harm to children.

OK, let’s unpack this…

It all started on Monday when the proudly “unwoke” Texas Senator got into a Twitter spat with Florida pastor/noted homophobe Tom Ascol over Uganda’s new law that imposes the death penalty on people for being gay.

Ascol reshared a tweet Cruz had posted days earlier calling the law “horrific” and “wrong” then quoted Leviticus and asked, “Was this law God gave to His old covenant people ‘horrific and wrong’?”

Cruz responded to by telling Ascol his “biblical analysis is in error.”

“We are talking the laws of man, not the Old Testament laws of God,” Cruz tweeted. “Do you really believe that the US govt should execute every person who is gay??”

Given the senator’s abysmal record on LGBTQ+ issues–he opposes same-sex marriage and nondiscrimination protections for queer people, thinks being gay is a choice, and hates Pride parades–a lot of people were surprised by his sudden change of heart towards a community he’s spent so many years denigrating.

Cue the whiplash.

Because just a few hours later, Cruz was back to trashing the LGBTQ+ community, specifically trans kids and their parents.

“My view is simple—we should protect children,” he tweeted. “No child, no eight, nine, or ten-year-old, has the emotional maturity to make a decision that is life-altering. It is abhorrent & wrong for a bunch of sadistic Marxists to sterilize & mutilate our children.”

He followed that up with another tweet claiming most Republicans are “terrified” to talk about “transgender ideology” which, by our calculation, is wholly inaccurate. It seems like the only things Republicans want to talk about these days are transgender people, corporations that support transgender people, and drag queens, who they believe are some sort of rainbow gateway to transgenderism.

“The dirty little secret is most Republican officeholders are terrified to talk about the radical left’s transgender ideology,” he wrote.

Folx on Twitter were quick to clap back at Cruz’s anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Earlier this year, Cruz announced he is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate while simultaneously pushing for legislation that would impose term limits on senators, allowing them to serve no more than two six-year terms.

Later this year, he will publish “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America”, a 256-page manifesto “against the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood.”

