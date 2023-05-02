The Tony nominations are officially here and they’re very, very, VERY queer

(l-r) Alex Newell in ‘Shucked,’ Jordan E. Cooper in ‘Ain’t No Mo’.’ and J. Harrison Ghee in ‘Some Like It Hot.’ Photos by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman, and Joan Marcus

Broadway is back and “Rainbow High” with a full slate of queer contenders for the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Forty productions opened — and a handful closed or were limited runs — during the 2022-23 Broadway season, which includes shows that opened between May 5, 2022, and April 27, 2023. Among them were nine new musicals, six musical revivals, 17 new plays, six play revivals, and two wildcards (the Jonas Brothers in concert and a return engagement of last season’s Take Me Out).

Considered one of the theater’s highest honors (unless you count actually landing a gig), this year’s Tony Awards will be vacating its recent home at Radio City Music Hall and heading uptown to the historic United Palace for the June 11 ceremony and live broadcast on CBS. But the big question is, who’s invited?

This year’s nominees include both perennial favorites and newcomers and plenty of queer talent, which has historically been welcomed by the theater community with open arms. But the awards themselves have yet to catch up to the nonbinary times. One notable — and purposeful omission — is Justin David Sullivan’s performance in & Juliet.

Justin David Sullivan in ‘& Juliet.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Sullivan, who identifies as trans nonbinary and uses he/she/they pronouns, plays Juliet’s best friend May in a musical that images what the star-crossed lover’s life could be through the songbook of hitmaker Max Martin.

“I felt I had no choice but to abstain from being considered for a nomination this season,” Sullivan said in a statement released on February 1. “I hope that award shows across the industry will expand their reach to be able to honor and award people of all gender identities.”

While Sullivan opted out, others opted in — perhaps using their potential time in the spotlight to advocate for renamed performance categories.

J. Harrison Ghee (he/she/they), who stars as Jerry/Daphne in the musical adaption of Some Like It Hot, is a frontrunner in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category, up against co-star Christian Borle, along with Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd), Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Ben Platt (Parade), and Colton Ryan (New York, New York).

Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Glee), who identifies as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming, had a different take on category consideration for their standout performance as Lulu in Shucked, a new musical featuring music and lyrics by queer country artists Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Alex Newell in ‘Shucked.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

“I went based off the English language,” Newell told Variety. “The standard has always been a male is an actor and a female as an actress. And I don’t like that. Because when I say I’m an actor, I mean that is my profession, the craft that I studied, the craft that I’m doing. Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless.”

Some of our favorite queer actors returned to the stage, earning nominations for playing straight — the ultimate casting coup! — including Ben Platt as the real-life Leo Frank in Parade, Sean Hayes as legendary pianist and comedian Oscar Levant in Goodnight, Oscar, and Newell’s previously mentioned performance as the smart-talkin’ Lulu in Shucked.

Other queer highlights from this year’s nominations include:

Jeanine Tesori (Best Original Score, Kimberly Akimbo) — The composer of Fun Home returns to Broadway with a musical adaptation of Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire’s play about a teenage girl with a degenerative disease in which she ages at four times the average rate. The musical’s four-person ensemble of high schoolers subtly and beautifully touches on queer themes without the trauma.

“I think when you first start writing, at least when I did, it’s very confessional,” Tesori said at an American Theater Critics Association panel. “It’s very based on — I think about my ninth-grade poetry — well, I burned it all — but then you get to the parts where you can explore the joy and the spectrum of experiences. Every time that we start something, it’s a question of why are we writing it? Why are we bringing it to the stage? And how is it going to hit its time? So we touched on it to ensure that we were very wide-eyed about that and then moved on.”

The cast of ‘Kimberly Akimbo.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Jordan E. Cooper (Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, Ain’t No Mo’) — Cooper not only appeared in the play, he wrote it, too, posing the question: “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

Amid the pandemic, the play struggled to find an audience despite positive reviews. Cooper campaigned to keep the show open, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s an interesting time to actually take a chance on art. And I think that is really the conversation that needs to be had.”

James Ijames (Best Play, Fat Ham) — Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his modern retelling of Hamlet through a queer, Black Southern lens. Will a Tony be next?

“I love Shakespeare. I love dramatic literature that is written in a kind of poetry. I love the scale of the storytelling in Shakespeare. And I love being a Black person from the South. I love the culture I inherited from my ancestors who have been in the south for generations,” Ijames told INTO. “I feel an ownership of Shakespeare because Shakespeare is impossible without the subjugation of people. You don’t get art in a high culture like that without somebody having to suffer as a result of that. So I take ownership of that text because I feel like it’s my inheritance, just like the culture I grew up in.”

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Fat Ham.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Of course, no awards season is complete without a snub or two. Missing from this year’s nominations is the revival of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, featuring a more inclusive take on the choreographer’s work; Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman in the revival of Death of a Salesman (featuring three out Black queer actors); and Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus’s revival of 1776 showcasing an all-female and nonbinary cast.

76th annual Tony Awards, full nominee list:

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet, David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked, Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo, Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP, Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked, Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Sean Hayes in ‘Good Night, Oscar.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Gregg Mozgala, left, and Kara Young in Cost of Living. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

The company of ‘New York, New York.’ Photo by Paul Kolnik

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Jodie Comer in ‘Prima Facie.’ Photo by Helen Murray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

The original Broadway cast of ‘Some Like It Hot.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Gosh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and the cast of ‘Sweeney Todd.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman



Tony Nominations by Production

Some Like It Hot – 13

& Juliet – 9

New York, New York – 9

Shucked – 9

Kimberly Akimbo – 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 8

Ain’t No Mo’ – 6

A Doll’s House – 6

Into the Woods – 6

Leopoldstadt – 6

Parade – 6

Cost of Living – 5

Fat Ham – 5

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot – 5

Life of Pi – 5

Prima Facie – 4

A Christmas Carol – 3

Good Night, Oscar – 3

KPOP – 3

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog – 3

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman – 2

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson – 2

Between Riverside and Crazy – 2

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – 2

Almost Famous – 1

Ohio State Murders – 1

Summer, 1976 – 1