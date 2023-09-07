The true story behind Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” isn’t as problematic as you might think

Image Credit: Getty Images

Since its release in 1987, people have debated whether Aerosmith’s single “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” is offensive or not—not many people, mind you, but the discussion does come up.

Some believe it to be problematic, perhaps offending the trans community, especially as our culture has grown more inclusive and understanding. On the other side of the argument, plenty of rock fans see the tune as harmless fun. So, which is it?

The answer is… both.

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” is not meant to convey a deeper message about femininity or masculinity, and it’s certainly not looking to comment about transgender individuals or even sexuality. This is Aerosmith circa the late ‘80s—they weren’t aiming for political statements, just hoping for a comeback hit… and that’s exactly what they got with this track.

According to interviews given by one of the songwriters, Desmond Child, as well as excerpts from lead singer Steve Tyler’s autobiography, “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” was more of a joke than anything serious.

It tells the story of how Aerosmith was hanging out with another legendary name in rock and roll, Mötley Crüe, when Tyler saw the latter band’s member Vince Neil from behind. Back then, Neil had long, blonde hair, as was the style at the time, and he assumed he was looking at a woman. The other members of Aerosmith poked fun at their frontman, and they all voiced the opinion that, “dude looked like a lady.”

The meaning behind the song stops there, but not its story.

Child stated in an interview that, when he began working with Aerosmith, they had already written some of what would go on to become “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” but that’s not what it was originally called.

Apparently, Tyler had started the song as “Cruisin’ For The Ladies,” and it was just about picking up women at a bar. There was interest in writing the tune as “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” but the band was afraid that it would offend the gay community. They had actually gone out of their way not to hurt their LGBTQ+ fans.

It was Child who got them to change their minds—and the song.

Desmong Child performing at a GLAAD-sponsored event in 2023 | Image Credit: Getty Images

The songwriter, who had already scored hits with the likes of Kiss, Bonnie Tyler, and Bon Jovi by that point, told the group, “I’m gay. It’s not offensive. It’s great.” Child is currently married to a man with whom he has twin sons, and was apparently open about his sexuality at the time.

To this day, some still find “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” to be in poor taste, while others see it as harmless stupidity. Knowing the backstory, especially that the band thought ahead about its possible impact on the LGBTQ+ community and even asked a member how they felt, might change some minds… or perhaps not!

Either way, it remains a signature song in Aerosmith’s discography, one which they’re not likely to stop playing anytime soon.

And, thanks to its prominent use in the 1993 Robin Williams comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, it’s become something of a tongue-in-cheek drag anthem.