viral moments

The very best of Queerty’s social media this fall (so far!)

By

If you don’t follow @Queerty on InstagramTwitterFacebookTiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story. From Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour to Britney’s divorce update, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.

Each month we feature a mix of stories from our socials, photos we love, and Instagrammers we know you’ll obsess over. Want to get featured? Tag @Queerty and use #queerty in your posts and get on our radar.

Beyonce says “trans is beautiful” during Renaissance World Tour

Loads of famous faces at Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour

@queerty

From #DylanMulvaney to HunterSchafer, famous faces filled the blank space in their calendars for TaylorSwift’s #ErasTour in Los Angeles this past week/end. ???

? original sound – Queerty*

Britney’s Army support the pop princess amidst her divorce status

Jinkx Monsoon is honored by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

@queerty

#JinkxMonsoon is honored by the Portland SistersofPerpetualIndulgence… Say hello to “Saint Abby Fab High Priestess of Heca-THEY, Patron Saint of Gems, Prison Broads, and Tardis.” #jinkx #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

Lady Gaga‘s “The Fame” turned 15 and Little Monsters celebrated

Selena Gomez’s blanket meme goes viral

Flamy Grant takes over the country genre

@queerty

If you don’t know about drag performer #FlamyGrant topping the #Christian music charts, here is your reminder! ? #lgbtq #dragqueen

? original sound – Queerty*

Cute duets are happening with Queerty’s Oraquick Tiktok

Nicki Minaj announces tour after Pink Friday 2 comes out.

@queerty

Barbz on their way to the Pink Friday 2 tour after Nicki Minaj said she’ll tour “right after” the album drops: #barbz #barbiemovie #nickiminaj #pinkfriday2

? original sound – Queerty*

Miley Cyrus‘ new video puts us in our feelings

@queerty

The New #Miley #musicvideo will make you cry ??? #usedtobeyoung #newmusic

? original sound – Queerty*

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift remain besties at the VMAs

GMA‘s Robin Roberts marries the love of her life

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion team up for “Bongos”

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:

Here’s what happened over at Into:

Lastly, here’s the latest over at GayCities:

Subscribe to Queerty’s newsletter so you don’t miss September’s viral moments.

And don’t forgot to follow LGBTQ Nation’s Threads, Into’s Threads & GayCities’ Threads to keep up on the latest and greatest from all our sites.