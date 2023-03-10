The whole drag community just came together to end this racist, transphobic queen’s sad career

Photos via @moxiemichaels on Instagram

This week, drag entertainers from across the world united online like the climax of Avengers: Endgame to defend one of their own and tell a busted, xenophobic performer to take a hike.

New Jersey drag queen Moxie Michaels (a.k.a Michael Ox) kicked off the entire domino effect that ended her career with one ugly tweet, in which she called someone “Diary of a mad Black woman” in reference to the Tyler Perry film.

When Miss Ma’amShe (the queen of “Hi diva!” fame) called her out on it, Moxie responded by calling her a “fat ch***“, putting a million nails in her own coffin.

The following is an abridged history, as too many messy, ugly things to count were tweeted and deleted over the course of just three days. If you’re a drag performer we didn’t manage to credit for helping stamp out this messy gal’s hatred, we apologize and recognize your service.

Before we continue with the account, this is the girl in question:

Exactly.

Moxie then attempted to “apologize” by blaming the full moon for her actions like some kind of demented werewolf:

i can not apologize enough to @missmaamshe2 and anyone i offended pic.twitter.com/53amRKEqTI — MOXIE MICHAELS (@moxiemichaels) March 10, 2023

Yeah, no.

The “I was defending myself” argument did not cut it, and the drag pantheon assembled to tell her about herself. Instead of “taking the time to step away and become a better person” like she stated in her note, she continued to say evil, racist, fatphobic, transphobic things to anyone who’d listen. The following are just a handful of the girls who got her together.

For starters, Miss Ma’amShe read Michael the riot act and all its amendments:

Michael Ox,

Firstly, I won’t be unblocking you for this message so I suggest you have one of your bots screenshot this. Secondly, it wasn’t the moon that was “crazy” IMO it’s u. I absolutely do not forgive you, you sick weirdo. You’re so focused on (1/4) — Ma’amShe (@missmaamshe2) March 10, 2023

Dragula Titan Hoso Terra Toma issued her a warning:

No you don’t come for @missmaamshe2 bitch I’ll literally cut you https://t.co/EqlpCGxFN8 — NEW MERCH OUT HoSo Terra Toma ?? (@hosoterratoma) March 8, 2023

Drag Race All Star Tatianna read her for, among other things, trying to sleep with the Tiger King:

This bitch tried to fuck Tiger King…it’s definitely mental illness love. https://t.co/ffVf1vBzJe — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) March 10, 2023

Canada’s Drag Race star Bom Bae declined her face card at the register:

everyone and i mean EVERYONE was gagged… you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/imhQaZ70xS — Bombae, from TV (@ItsBomBae) March 8, 2023

Atomic Annie stated the facts:

Racist. No bookings. Horrible makeup. Disliked by your entire community. Give it up girl! https://t.co/zt635kYaP9 — ATOMIC ANNIE (@_AtomicAnnie) March 8, 2023

Queerty’s 2023 Future All-Star award winner Kornbread doubted her lunar defense strategy:

Nobody:

Moxie: The Klan only has meetings during the full moon https://t.co/pCGwtovEMR — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) March 10, 2023

Venus Envy just gave her the Mariah treatment:

Who tf is Moxie Michaels — VENUS ENVY (@VenusEnvyDrag) March 9, 2023

Drag Race season 12 heartthrob Joey Jay took a look at her booking schedule:

Damn when you can’t get booked y’all do shit like this. Being a successful drag queen is a privilege not a right. You have lost your privilege. — Joey Jay (IS GAY🥺) (@joeyjayisgay) March 10, 2023

The list goes on, and is still currently in progress.

In case you were looking for a nice redemption narrative, this is the wrong place to turn. Moxie didn’t just double down or triple down, she went down so many times they don’t actually have a word for it.

She has since denied doing drag entirely as, to her, drag entails “grooming children”. She’s also spread transphobic hate towards Dylan Mulvaney, agreed with the views of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and repped herself being “the Ann Coulter of drag“. All after her apology.

If Drag Race season 12 queen Widow Von’Du were clocked in right now, she’d know exactly what to call Moxie’s little note:

Moxie has since deleted both her personal and professional Instagram accounts, and her Twitter could soon follow, but screenshots live on forever.